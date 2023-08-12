 Punjab Cabinet approves dedicated force to curb road accidents : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Punjab Cabinet approves dedicated force to curb road accidents

Punjab Cabinet approves dedicated force to curb road accidents

5,000 cops to be deployed | NRI facilitation centre to be set up at IGIA

Punjab Cabinet approves dedicated force to curb road accidents

CM Bhagwant Mann chairs a Cabinet meeting on Friday.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 11

To reduce road fatalities, the Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday gave its nod for constituting Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF) in the state.

A spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said the Cabinet gave its consent to launch the force as a plan for road safety on 5,500 km of state and national highways. The Cabinet said Punjab had witnessed an increase in traffic and road infrastructure over the past few decades.

As many as 144 patrolling vehicles, fitted with specialised equipment, to check drunken driving and overspeeding will be deployed on these routes, each covering a distance of 30 km. An amount of Rs 30 crore will be spent to purchase the vehicles. Around 5,000 police personnel will be deployed in the Sadak Suraksha Force of which around 1,200–1,500 personnel will be immediately provided out of the newly recruited police personnel.

The Cabinet also gave its consent to set up a martyrs memorial in a park of every district. This memorial will have the names of the martyrs and freedom fathers from that district.

In a landmark initiative aimed at facilitating the NRIs landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, the Cabinet also gave approval to set up a “Facilitation Centre” at the arrival hall of international terminal. This centre will be manned 24x7 and will provide assistance to all NRIs and other passengers arriving at the terminal.

The passengers/relatives will be given assistance regarding arrival of flights, connecting flights, taxi services, lost luggage facilities and others at the airport. The centre will have tie-ups with taxi services available at reasonable rates.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to use artificial intelligence (AI) in improving the governance. The decision aims at making the state a frontrunner in the use of AI in governance and provide better services to the citizens. The AI can be helpful in reducing road accidents, checking tax evasion, improving health services and others.

The Punjab Cabinet also approved the Annual Administrative Report of the Police Department for the year 2019.

Special remission to 45 convicts on I-Day

  • To commemorate the third phase of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Cabinet also recommended the special remission to 45 convicts confined in jails across the state on Independence Day
  • After the nod of the Cabinet under Article 163 of the Constitution, these special remission cases will be submitted to the Governor under Article 161 of the Constitution for consideration

#Bhagwant Mann

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four Bhakra floodgates opened, BBMB authorities allay fears

2
Haryana

Nuh violence: ‘Mahapanchayat’ announces resumption of VHP yatra on August 28, seeks NIA probe

3
Haryana

Nuh flare-up: Mahapanchayat calls for NIA probe, wants Nuh district status scrapped

4
Himachal

5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

5
Punjab

Sangrur woman, stranded in Malaysia, to be brought back soon: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Punjab

Vigilance Bureau attaches 4 properties of Punjab ex- Deputy Director Rakesh Kumar Singla in tender scam

7
Nation

Sharad Pawar says some trying to persuade him, but will never align with BJP

8
Jalandhar

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

9
Punjab

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

10
Himachal

Rain, landslips ravage Himachal; Shimla, Bilaspur worst-affected

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

Top News

29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides

29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides

All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday

9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

CM oversees the rescue operation at the site

7 killed in cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan

7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst

2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst

Landslides following heavy rain in Mandi lead to death and destruction

6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...

Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 operatives of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...


Cities

View All

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

BRTS crisis: Despite no revenue, govt bound to pay salaries to employees

Knotty affair: Tilting poles pose a threat in Avtar Avenue

Open House: What steps should be taken to check the spread of conjunctivitis?

‘Government committed to promoting sports culture’

Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur admitted to Mansa hospital after taking ill

Sidhu Moosewala's mother admitted to Mansa hospital

Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Chandigarh: Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Staff crunch hits cancer patient care at PGI

Morcha demanding release Sikh prisoners takes out symbolic march in Mohali

Panchkula: Lounge bar raided, 6 hookahs seized

Open house: What should be done to get rid of corrupt police officers?

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

IIT-Delhi drops mid-semester exams to reduce students’ stress

Massive fire at chemical godown in Delhi’s Alipur

Five arrested for fraud

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

I-Day function: ADGP reviews security arrangements in Jalandhar

Tiranga Yatra held to pay homage to martyrs

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ludhiana district all set to get 24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics today

Ward watch: Neglected Karamsar Colony, other areas cry for care

2 robbers facing cases in Punjab, Hry, UP held

Two nabbed with 150 gm of heroin

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

Punjabi varsity to pay Rs 20K to NET-qualified staff at RCs

Thieves make away with Rs 75K as owners sleep

Development works at village inaugurated