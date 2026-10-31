Punjab Cabinet approves district-level cadre for Patwaris, Kanungos

The Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday took a series of significant decisions aimed at strengthening administrative efficiency, improving agricultural infrastructure, safeguarding workers’ welfare and promoting a cleaner urban environment.

The Council of Ministers, in a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, approved amendments to the service rules governing Revenue Patwaris and Kanungos, paving the way for restoration of their district-level cadre. The Cabinet also approved the establishment of a new grain market at Lehragaga, three sets of labour-related rules and a wet waste-based Compressed Biogas (CBG) project for the Mohali cluster.

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Restoration of district-level cadre of Patwaris and Kanungos:

The Cabinet gave its approval to the Punjab Revenue Patwaris (Group C) Service (Amendment) Rules, 2026 and the Punjab Revenue Kanungos (Group C) Service (Amendment) Rules, 2026.

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In a statement, the Chief Minister’s Office said that the Department of Revenue had framed the Punjab Revenue Patwaris (Group C) Service Rules, 2023, reducing the training period of Patwaris from one-and-a-half years to one year while retaining the district-level cadre structure and the District Collector as the appointing authority.

However, through an amendment notified on March 14, 2024, the appointing authority was changed from the District Collector to the Director of Land Records, Punjab.

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Subsequently, an exercise was undertaken to prepare a common state-wide seniority list by merging district-level seniority lists. This exercise gave rise to several legal challenges and administrative anomalies, particularly concerning Patwaris who had opted for voluntary inter-district transfers on the explicit condition of forfeiting their seniority. The state-wide seniority list negated the effect of such forfeiture, creating complications in cadre management.

To overcome these anomalies, remove the administrative deadlock and ensure greater efficiency in the functioning of the Revenue Department, the Cabinet decided to restore the district-level cadre of Patwaris as an administrative reform measure.

Under the amended rules, the District Collector will be the appointing authority for Patwaris and Kanungos at the district level, while their seniority lists will also be maintained by the respective District Collectors. The amendments bring the framework in line with the earlier Punjab Revenue Patwaris (Group C) Service Rules, 2023 and Punjab Kanungos (Class III) Service Rules, 1994.

Paves way for establishment of New Grain Market at Lehragaga:

In another significant decision, the Cabinet approved the transfer of 217 Kanals and 14 Marlas of government-owned land situated at Village Khandebad, Tehsil Lehragaga, District Sangrur, from the Department of Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management to the Punjab Mandi Board for establishing a new grain market.

The land will be transferred at the Collector Rate of Rs 15 lakh per acre, involving a total consideration of Rs 4.08 crore.

The proposed grain market is expected to provide better marketing infrastructure and substantial convenience to farmers and the common people of the region.

Approves 3 Labour Code rules:

The Cabinet also approved three important sets of rules aimed at strengthening the implementation of labour welfare and social security provisions in Punjab.

These include the Code on Wages (Punjab) Rules, 2026, framed under the Code on Wages, 2019; the Punjab Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Rules, 2026, framed under the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020; and the Punjab Social Security Rules, 2026, framed under the Code on Social Security, 2020.

Mohali to get wet waste-based compressed biogas project:

The Cabinet also approved the award of the Wet Waste-Based Compressed Biogas (CBG) Project for the Mohali Cluster to HPCL Renewable and Green Energy Limited (HPRGE) on a nomination basis.

The project will be established at Village Samgauli, Dera Bassi, under the Municipal Corporation S.A.S. Nagar (Mohali).