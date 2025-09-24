Punjab cabinet approves policy to claim charges for illegally occupied land

Punjab Council of ministers led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today gave its nod to bring in a new policy that will allow the government to claim charges for the illegally occupied land, meant for common roads and water courses/ channels.

A decision had been taken today to set up Price Fixation Committees headed by deputy commissioners in each district, for fixing the prices of these lands, which have been under illegal occupation of the colonisers. Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said that four times charges of whatever price is fixed by the committee will be charged from the coloniser.

Amongst other decisions taken by the Cabinet are bringing an OTS scheme for defaulters amongst rice shelling units. These are 1688 sheller owners whose interest and penalty have been waived-off, and they will just have to pay 50 per cent over and above the principal amount.

Another OTS scheme for 20,039 traders, who have defaulted in payments in all pre-GST laws, has also been approved.

Besides, the Cabinet has given its nod got prosecution sanction of former minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, who had begun accused of embezzlement during the Congress rule in 2017-2022.