Punjab Cabinet clears ordinance to cap annual private school fee hike at 5%

To check arbitrary fee hikes by private unaided schools, the Punjab Cabinet on Monday approved an ordinance to amend the Punjab Regulation of Fees of Unaided Educational Institutions Act, limiting the annual increase in fees and funds to a maximum of 5 per cent.

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The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by CM Bhagwant Mann. The Cabinet approved the draft of the "Punjab Regulation of Fees of Unaided Educational Institutions (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026," which will be sent to the Punjab Governor for approval.

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The amendments aim to bring greater clarity to the definitions of fee, fee enhancement and cumulative fee enhancement; to place a cap of 5 per cent on annual fee hikes by unaided schools; and to provide for prior approval of the regulatory body for any fee hike beyond the 5 per cent limit.

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After the ordinance comes into force, no unaided private school will be allowed to increase its fees or funds by more than 5 per cent annually.

After the Cabinet meeting, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the government had also decided to act against schools that made "unreasonable" fee hikes over the past three years. The excess amount collected would be refunded to parents.

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"We have worked out a mechanism under which we will check whether the schools have increased fees by over 5 per cent annually over the past three years. If so, they will be asked to refund the excess amount," said Bains.

The regulatory body in each district will have the power to summon school authorities and check whether any school has hiked fees by more than 5 per cent in the last three years. Under the ordinance, "Any school failing to comply with the order will be fined heavily. For the second such default, the fine will be doubled, and a third default will lead to the cancellation of affiliation," Bains said. "Legally, schools cannot withhold examination cards, no-dues certificates, or degrees of students over unpaid fees," he added.

"If any school feels it needs to raise fees beyond 5 per cent, it will have to approach a high-powered committee to be constituted by the state government. The committee will examine the school's case and also get its financial audit conducted," he said.

The decision comes after the CM announced on June 3 that no private school would be allowed to hike fees by more than 5 per cent annually.

The Cabinet also approved a one-time scheme for industrial units that were given subsidies and concessions under the industrial policies from 1978 to 2003, but had subsequently closed down. It also approved an amendment to guidelines for disbursement of capital subsidy and investment incentives to give a fillip to industrial development. Another important decision related to the creation of posts of ADC and other staff for the Dasuya subdivision.