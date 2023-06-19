Punjab Cabinet gives nod for creation of 320 additional posts of assistant professors in 16 new government colleges

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 19

In a decision aimed at increasing the accessibility of affordable and quality higher education to youth of the state, the Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday accorded approval for creation of 320 additional posts of assistant professors in the 16 new government colleges of the state.

A decision to this effect was taken by the Council of Ministers during a meeting held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister here.

Divulging the details, a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said these colleges were started in 2021-22. The Cabinet has also approved creation of 16 posts of library restorer and 64 posts of lab attendants for these colleges. This will ensure the deployment of required faculty and staff in the newly opened colleges thereby ensuring smooth running of the new colleges which in turn will benefit the students.

Gives consent to enhance the upper age limit for the direct recruitment of 645 assistant professors in the government colleges from 37 years to 45 years

The Cabinet also gave consent to enhance the upper age limit for the direct recruitment of 645 assistant professors in the government colleges from 37 years to 45 years. This will help in providing regular assistant professors in all government colleges in the state along with giving one time opportunity to those already working as non-regular faculty in various colleges to apply for the regular posts of assistant professors through direct recruitment by PPSC. This will benefit the students by ensuring that they get access to quality higher education besides ensuring a pool of experienced applicants who have sufficient academic contributions.

Nod to relax upper age limit for filling up the post of assistant professors from Punjab Civil Dental Services

Taking cognizance of the shortage of teaching faculty in various departments of Government Dental Colleges and Hospitals, Amritsar and Patiala, the Cabinet has approved the fourth amendment, by inserting sub-clause-4 in clause-8 of Punjab Dental Education Service (Group A) Rules 2016, thereby fixing the upper age limit i.e. 37+8=45 years for filling up the post of assistant professors from Punjab Civil Dental Services through promotion on the lines of provision made by the Punjab Government in Punjab Medical Education Service (Group A) Rule, 2016. With this, the upper age limit is fixed to 45 years thus ensuring that eligible candidates are available to fill the posts of assistant professor to associate professor and professor. This shall help in imparting quality education to dental students as well as providing better health facilities to the public.

Approves signing of MoU with British Council for starting training course for students of government colleges

The Cabinet also gave nod to the Department of Higher Education to sign an MoU with the British Council for starting a training course for students of Government Colleges under the aegis of Higher Education Department, in English Communication for Work from academic session 2023-24 and covering 5000 students initially. The online training course will help the students to improve their English speaking skills to communicate with confidence in professional situations. This would not only improve the confidence level of the students but also provide them the necessary edge when applying for jobs, both in the private and public sector and also communicating as entrepreneurs.

Gives go ahead to empower Punjab Educational Tribunal

The Cabinet also gave go ahead to amend the Punjab Affiliated Colleges (Security of Service of Employees), Act 1974 to give more powers to the Punjab Educational Tribunal to implement its decision, to define the quorum of the Tribunal and to allow for constitution of benches for efficacious disposal of cases by the Tribunal.

Nod to amend Indian Stamp Act 1899, to levy 2% stamp duty on power of attorney issued outside family

The Cabinet also gave nod to amend the entry number 48 in schedule 1-A for Punjab, in the Indian Stamp Act, 1899, thereby levying 2% stamp duty of the amount of the consideration or of Collector rate in respect of the property for the Power of Attorney issued to people other than those in blood relations. This will be levied when power of attorney is given to a person other than a family member (viz. spouse, child, parent, sibling, grandparent and grandchild), authorizing him to sell any immovable property. This move is aimed at checking the misuse of the power of attorneys and checking frauds with the people.

Ex-post facto approval to the notification to revise the pay of judicial officers

The Cabinet also gave ex-post facto approval to the notification dated 08.02.2023 to revise the pay of judicial officers in compliance of recommendations made by Second National Judicial Pay Commission and orders dated 27-07-2022 and 18-01-2023 of Hon'ble Supreme Court in Writ Petition (Civil) 643 of 2015 titled as All India Judges Association vs Union of India and Others.

Okays departmental rules of Group B and C in labour department

Meanwhile, to streamline the functioning of the Labour department, the Cabinet also approved the Departmental Rules of Group B and C of the Department of Labour.

