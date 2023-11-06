Punjab Cabinet may okay pilgrimage scheme today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 5

The state Cabinet is likely to give its nod to the Chief Minister’s Pilgrimage Scheme, when it meets on Monday.

An agenda item, outlining the scheme, has been prepared by the Transport Department and is expected to be taken up for discussion during the Cabinet meeting. In view of the coming panchayat elections, Municipal Council elections and the Lok Sabha elections, the AAP government has decided to facilitate travel of people of Punjab to various religious places at the government’s expense. A budget of Rs 40 crore has been set aside for running the scheme.

If approved by the Cabinet, the scheme will start from December and pilgrims will be sent to various places of religious interest for all religions, on buses and trains, it is learnt.

A similar scheme was started in the state by the Akali-BJP government during the fag end of their tenure in 2016. The AAP government in Delhi had also started the Chief Minister’s Pilgrimage Scheme in 2018, where persons over the age of 60 were facilitated to visit places of religious interest. They were allowed to travel with one attendant.

Recently, the Haryana Government has also started the Chief Minister’s Pilgrimage Scheme for nearly 40 lakh families covered under the Antyodaya scheme. Similarly, a pilgrimage scheme for the elderly is also going on in Rajasthan under which 40,000 elderly are given an opportunity to visit religious places.

Among other agenda items to be taken up for discussion by the Cabinet are an the OTS scheme for settling VAT dues; a scheme to change the cadre of patwaris from the district cadre to the state cadre.

