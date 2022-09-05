Punjab Cabinet meet today, jobs on agenda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 4

A three-member Cabinet sub-committee on regular jobs will present its report to the Council of Ministers on Monday.

Suggesting ways and means to regularise the services of contractual and ad hoc employees, the report will be discussed in the Cabinet meeting to be chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Sources said the report favours making a policy for absorbing all such employees into the government services, as and when they complete 10 years of service on a contractual basis. The outsourced employees, however, are unlikely to be included for regularisation of jobs.

The previous two governments had made separate laws to regularise services of employees. But the laws proposed by them were shot down as they could not stand legal scrutiny in light of the Uma Devi vs State of Karnataka judgment of the Supreme Court. In order to ensure that the AAP government can go ahead with the regularisation, it has decided to take the policy route and make a new cadre of such employees.

There are more than 36,000 contractual and ad hoc employees in the state. Of these, just 3,600 are working against sanctioned posts.