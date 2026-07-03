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Home / Punjab / Punjab Cabinet simplifies norms for regularising illegal colonies

Punjab Cabinet simplifies norms for regularising illegal colonies

Waives fee for several citizen services from July 1 to Sept 30 to facilitate SIR

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:20 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann presides over the Cabinet meeting in Chandigarh.
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The Punjab Cabinet has approved an amendment to Rule 31 of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation (PAPR) Rules to simplify the regularisation of eligible unauthorised colonies across the state, providing relief to thousands of residents.

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The decision was taken at a meeting of the Council of Ministers chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

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Under the amended rules, unauthorised colonies where at least 25 per cent of the plots have already been developed will be eligible for regularisation. Applications can be submitted either by the colony promoter or the resident welfare association (RWA).

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The revised provisions will also apply to eligible colonies located within notified local planning areas and on agricultural land earmarked under master plans, except those falling under the regional plan of GMADA. The last date for submitting applications has been fixed as September 30. Colonies whose applications were rejected under previous regularisation policies will also be eligible to apply. For residential and industrial colonies, a compounding fee equivalent to 5 per cent of the prevailing collector rate on the colony’s gross area will be charged. Commercial colonies will have to pay 10 per cent of the prevailing commercial collector rate.

After a provisional regularisation certificate is issued and the prescribed fee is paid, individual plot holders will be eligible to obtain regularisation certificates for their plots, secure approvals under the prevailing building rules and register their properties.

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Where applications are submitted by RWAs, the provisions of RERA will not apply. However, the promoter or RWA will be responsible for obtaining all statutory approvals and completing pending development works within the stipulated period.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the amendment would enable more unauthorised colonies to be regularised. He reiterated that September 30 would be the deadline for applications.

The Cabinet also approved the waiver of government fees and facilitation charges for several key citizen services from July 1 to September 30, to facilitate the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the waiver would enable citizens to obtain essential documents required for the electoral roll revision without any financial burden.

The fee waiver will cover several services, including the issuance of caste certificates, residence certificates, birth certificates, duplicate Class X and Class XII certificates and other notified services.

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