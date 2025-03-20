Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has convened a meeting of his council of ministers at his residence tonight.

Sources in the Punjab government have told The Tribune that the meeting has been convened to discuss the budget proposals for the coming financial year - 2025-26, since the Budget session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha is to be presented tomorrow.

The issue of the political impact of the crackdown on protesting farmer unions by the state government and lifting their 400 day blockades is also expected to be discussed in the meeting.

The meeting has been kept late in the evening, at 7.30 pm, so that the entire day’s activity of the farmers can be discussed after its monitoring. The state government is keeping a close eye on all developments related to the issue.

Reports coming in so far suggest that though the representatives of the two forums tried to garner public support by making announcements from Gurudwaras in villages, asking farmers to come out and protest, it has not yielded much response.

Meanwhile, the state government has converted Hanuman Palace at Khanauri into a temporary jail. The 250 odd protesting farmers at the border were picked up and have been kept here since last night. The premises has been declared a jail till March 25.