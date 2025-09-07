DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Punjab cabinet to meet on Monday to review flood situation; CM Mann to join virtually from hospital

Punjab cabinet to meet on Monday to review flood situation; CM Mann to join virtually from hospital

The meeting was scheduled to be held on Friday, but had to be postponed due to Mann's illness
article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:49 PM Sep 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Villagers wade through a flooded road near Ghanaur in Patiala on Sunday. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar
Advertisement

The Punjab cabinet will hold a meeting on Monday with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann joining it virtually from a private hospital in Mohali as the state faces its worst flood since 1988.

Advertisement

The cabinet is expected to review the flood situation, and relief and rescue measures. It is also likely to discuss a policy for permitting flood-hit farmers to extract sand deposited in their farmlands by the floods, a source said.

The meeting was scheduled to be held on Friday, but had to be postponed due to Mann's illness.

Advertisement

Mann was admitted to the hospital on Friday after he complained of exhaustion and a low heart rate. The source said the meeting will now be held at noon on Monday and will be chaired by Mann from the Fortis Hospital through video-conferencing.

Hospital authorities on Sunday said he was recuperating well and his vitals are normal.

Advertisement

On Sunday, AAP leader Manish Sisodia said farmers will be allowed to extract sand that has been deposited in their fields following the worst floods. He asserted that silt accumulation in agricultural fields was the farmers' biggest concern as they prepare the soil for crop sowing.

Punjab is currently facing one of its worst flood disasters in decades.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts