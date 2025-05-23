Punjab Cabinet’s decision aims to streamline payment process for properties sold by ULBs

In a decision aimed at streamlining and expediting the payment process for properties sold by urban local bodies (ULBs), the Punjab Cabinet on Friday approved an amendment to the Punjab Management and Transfer of Municipal Properties Rules, 2021.

A decision to this effect was taken by the Council of Ministers in a meeting held here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, said an official statement.

“As per the amendment, the Cabinet has decided to reduce the time period to six months for depositing the sale price by allottees for properties sold by the Urban Local Bodies.

“So, the allottees will now be required to deposit the full sale price within 180 days from the date of allotment, replacing the earlier provision of six half-yearly instalments. The decision aims at the faster realisation of revenue by urban local bodies, strengthening of municipal finances and facilitation of the common man by a reduction in legal disputes related to delayed payments,” the statement said.

With the objective to further tap Punjab’s growth potential by developing a vibrant environment for entrepreneurship, the cabinet also gave the nod to allot Rs 5 crore to Punjab Innovation Mission to help meet its objectives.

The decision has been taken in view of the immense contribution of the mission to unleash Punjab’s growth potential and create a thriving economy by generating jobs and inviting investment.

“The mission is also important for the state as it acts as a catalyst to further give impetus to develop Punjab as an industrial hub in the country,” the official statement said.

In order to streamline the promotions in the Punjab Police, especially among those promoted from the Sports quota, the Punjab Cabinet also gave a nod to frame service rules for the officers/employees serving in 207 Specially Promoted Cadre.

This decision will regulate the future promotions of these police personnel and further streamline their other service matters.

Likewise, based on recommendations of Group of Secretaries committee to review redundant laws/ regularisation and decriminalisation, the Cabinet also approved the Punjab Appropriation Acts (Repeal) Bill, 2025.

As per the recommendations of the committee, the Department of Finance has considered the proposal and identified its appropriations acts for repealing, which authorised departments to incur expenditure from the Consolidated Fund of the state.

Repeal of Appropriation Acts, whose terms have ended, will in no way have any adverse effect on actions that were validly taken or to be taken in relation thereto pursuant to these Acts, the statement said.