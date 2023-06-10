Punjab cadet bags top honours at Indian Military Academy in Dehradun

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, June 10

A newly commissioned officer from Punjab is among the toppers of the Spring Term – 2023 at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, that passed out from the premier institution on completion of training on Saturday.

Lieutenant Kamalpreet Singh, who had held the appointment of Battalion Under Officer during training, was awarded the bronze medal for standing third in the order of merit in the course.

He has opted for joining the infantry and has been commissioned into the Sikh Regiment. Belonging to Bathinda, he comes from an agricultural family, with his father being a farmer and mother a homemaker. He is the first one from his family to don the olive green.

A total of 374 Gentleman Cadets of the 152th Regular Course and 135th Technical Graduate Course, including 42 cadets from seven friendly countries successfully passed out from the portals of the IMA to become permanently commissioned officers in the rank of lieutenant.

The passing out parade was reviewed by Chief of the Army Staff, Gen Manoj Pande. “The profession of soldiering is the noblest of all professions that gives you a unique opportunity to don the uniform and serve your motherland, with selfless devotion. It is a career, driven by a sense of purpose and demands sacrifices from you, beyond the call of duty,” he said while addressing the course members.

“In the years ahead, your resilience, determination and unwavering resolve will be the bedrock upon which the Indian Army will continue to make the Tricolour proud, in all its pursuits,” he added while complimenting the course members, instructors and academy staff for high standards of training and professionalism.

The Army chief presented the prestigious Sword of Honour for the overall best cadet to Academy Under Officer Mihir Banerjee. The gold medal for standing first in the order of merit was awarded to Senior Under Officer Abhimanyu Singh, while the silver medal for standing second went to Mihir Banerjee.

The silver medal for standing first in the order of merit in the Technical Graduate Course was awarded to Junior Under Officer Surya Bhan Singh, while the Bangladesh Trophy and Medal for standing first in the order of merit among foreign cadets was awarded to Kinga Lhendup from Bhutan. The Chief of Army Staff Banner for the Spring Term – 2023 was awarded to Cassino Company for standing overall first among the IMA’s 12 training companies.

With 63 officers in the passing out course, Uttar Pradesh was the top contributor among all states, followed by Bihar with 33 and Haryana with 32. Punjab ranked sixth with 23 officers while Himachal Pradesh was ninth with 17 officers.