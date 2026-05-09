Punjab cadre IAS officer Nilkanth Avhad appointed as Secreatry of National Disaster Management Authority

Punjab cadre IAS officer of 1999 batch Nilkanth S Avhad has been appointed Secretary of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) under the Ministry of Home Affairs by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC).

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He has succeeded Gujarat cadre IAS officer Manish Bharadwaj, who has been appointed Adviser in the Inter-State Council Secretariat under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

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Another Punjab cadre IAS officer, Priyank Bharti of 2001 batch, has been appointed Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. He will also hold the additional charge of Director General of the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

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Meanwhile, Vijay Zade, also a Punjab cadre IAS officer of 2002 batch, has been appointed Joint Secretary in the Department of Defence Production for a period of five years.