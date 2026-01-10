DT
Home / Punjab / Punjab can lead in institutional pathways for Agniveers to resettle in defence industry: Defence Secretary

Punjab can lead in institutional pathways for Agniveers to resettle in defence industry: Defence Secretary

Says central government is putting in place a process to make Agniveers 'industry-ready'

Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:42 PM Jan 10, 2026 IST
Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh speaks at 'Defence Skills Conclave' organised by the Punjab Government.
Punjab, with its strong military tradition can take the lead in tapping the skills of Agniveers after their release from the Armed Forces by offering them institutional pathways to transition into the defence manufacturing ecosystem as supervisors, equipment maintainers or entrepreneurs, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said here on Saturday.

“The Agniveer scheme provides an opportunity of harnessing a skilled manpower which is already disciplined and trained through a skilled certification framework to ensure that their certified training leads into civilian qualifications recognised under the National Skills Qualification Framework, which can seamlessly turn towards our defence industry,” he said while speaking at a Defence Skills Conclave organised by the Punjab Government.

Approved in 2022, the Agniveer scheme entails recruitment to the rank and file for a four-year period, including basic training, out of which 25 percent would be absorbed into the permanent cadre and the rest would be released from service. The batch of Agniveers are now in their final year of service.

The Defence Secretary also said that the central government is putting in place a process to make Agniveers “industry-ready” by imparting them requisite skills as part of their training and awarding them a diploma to help them get absorbed in the industry. This is in addition to reservations already made for them in the para-military forces and other government organisations.

Delving upon giving an impetus to the industry, he said that self-reliance is no longer a strategic aspiration but a national imperative. “At a time when geopolitics is increasingly trumping economic theories, the world is redefining global supply chains and technology dominance is shaping new security architectures. For India, this is a challenge as well as an extraordinary opportunity,” said.

Stating that skill and manpower is the backbone of defence manufacturing and the Government of India has made a comprehensive effort to map the skill landscape for the defence and aerospace sector, Singh complimented Punjab’s initiative to set up targeted training clusters for defence component manufacturing. He said that the state’s industrial base can be aligned to defence production with skill reorientation and technology infusion.

Presiding over the conclave, aimed at designing a cohesive, industry-driven skilling ecosystem that meets the evolving requirements of the defence, aerospace and strategic sectors, Punjab Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister, Aman Arora, said that in today’s era of technological warfare, bravery must be complemented with cutting-edge skills.

Stating that the Punjab government envisions developing the state into a premier hub for highly skilled technologists and engineers to make the country self-reliant in defence manufacturing, he added that the state government is working closely with industry leaders, educational institutions and stakeholders to identify skill gaps and develop targeted training programs for the defence sector.

The state government also signed MoUs with several organisations including the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers, NASSCOM, Microsoft, IBM, and One Million for One Billion to enhance the employability and technological adeptness of Punjab’s youth for high-value roles in defence and aerospace. The conclave witnessed multidisciplinary participation from the industry, research and development institutions and academia as well as some state governments.

