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Home / Punjab / ‘Punjab cannot move on until truth is acknowledged’: BJP leader Jagmohan Singh Raju seeks Truth Commission

‘Punjab cannot move on until truth is acknowledged’: BJP leader Jagmohan Singh Raju seeks Truth Commission

Former IAS officer and BJP writes to Punjab Governor, demands panel to examine events during militancy period 

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Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:42 PM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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Senior BJP Punjab leader Dr Jagmohan Singh Raju. File Photo
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Former IAS and senior BJP Punjab leader Dr Jagmohan Singh Raju has written to Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and demanded the formation of a Truth, Accountability and Reconciliation Commission to examine events during Punjab’s militancy period.

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The demand comes amid the controversy surrounding the removal of the Punjabi film “Satluj” from the OTT platform ZEE5 after its release.

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In his letter dated July 7, Raju said the film’s release and abrupt removal has reignited the debate on whether the truth about Punjab’s most traumatic period could be revealed in an unbiased manner.

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He argued that society still holds diverse and conflicting perceptions of the violence and terrorism in Punjab between 1980 and 2000, and called for an independent and impartial commission to uncover the truth about this entire period.

“Punjab cannot move on until the truth behind the incidents that happened during the insurgency period from 1980 to 1995 are acknowledged and multiple narratives are countered through facts. A Truth Commission is not for retribution but for political accountability and to verify what we know as ‘reported truth’,” Raju said.

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In his letter, he wrote, “Punjab cannot build a peaceful and harmonious future upon disputed memories. It is time a sincere effort is made to establish the truth through a fair, independent and credible process, fix political accountability, and facilitate Reconciliation.”

Raju also called for institutional, legal and administrative reforms aimed at strengthening the protection of human rights, constitutional governance and the rule of law.

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