Punjab cantonment conducts 30-minute blackout drill amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions

An uneasy calm prevails in Ferozepur after security agencies conducted a 30-minute blackout drill in the border town on Sunday amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam.

At the sound of a siren, all lights were turned off as per the advisory issued by the Ferozepur Cantonment Board. Residents were told about the drill through a letter issued by the Board. It had advised residents to remain indoors and switch off the lights from 9 pm to 9.30 pm.

In a press release, Deputy Commissioner Deepshikha Sharma had assured residents that there was no need to panic as today’s blackout was a routine drill in such conditions.

But everyone here is in “panic” mode, keeping themselves glued to the media channels and social media to get the latest updates, though outwardly things appear “normal”.

Earlier also, as it happened during the Kargil War and after the attack on Parliament, the contours of a “war-like” scenario can already be felt here. Old-timers are smelling some action on the ground and have been sharing their experiences of the 1965 and 1971 wars.

“My relatives have been calling me after instructions regarding the blackout drill went viral on social media,” said Sandeep Kumar, who belongs to Uttar Pradesh and has been working here for the past few years. He said even if the situation is normal here, the impression that the border district gives to outsiders is quite worrying.

“Whenever any subversive incident happens or terror attack takes place in the Kashmir Valley or be it in any part, like the recent Pahalgam massacre, the border folks have to bear the brunt. The trade disappears, investors become “shy” and the already wretched economic conditions further worsen,” said Anuj Mittal, president, Shopkeeper Welfare Association.

Mittal said that he was not sure whether a war would take place or not, but the business of the shopkeepers here has already gone down. “Due to panic, people have started hoarding ration in houses, that too on debt. Moreover, Army personnel have not been coming to the markets for the past several days, hitting local trade,” said another shopkeeper.

The security establishment is not taking any chances and is keeping a close eye on the evolving situation. All incoming vehicles are being checked at various entry points of this border district; gun-carrying security personnel are ascertaining the identity of every person, especially those going towards the border area; and security all around has been beefed up.

Even the Army has reportedly restricted the movement of its men outside the cantonment and the entry of civilians has been restrained in and around the cantonment area.

While the BSF has enhanced patrolling along the border, the Punjab Police has set up ‘nakas’ at all strategic points—all as a precautionary measure.

Harmanbir Gill, Deputy Inspector General, Ferozepur Range, said that the police were keeping a close watch on anti-social elements, smugglers and history-sheeters, besides increasing the overall vigil. As per the information available, toll barriers are being monitored so that any movement of vehicles is not shared with external elements. Social media is also being actively scanned.

Vishal Gupta, a teacher at Gatti Rajo ke village, said that his vehicle number was noted by armed guards near Hussainiwala barrage, adding that the IDs of everyone moving in the border belt were being checked even if they were regular visitors like him.