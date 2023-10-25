Punjab Police cat Gurmeet Singh Pinky dies of heart attack

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, October 25

Punjab Police cat Gurmeet Singh Pinky died of heart attack at a private hospital in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Also called Pinky Cat, he underwent life sentence for killing one Avtar Singh Gola in Ludhiana in 2001.

Pinky rose to fame after twice arresting Khalistani terrorist Jagtar Singh Hawara.

He had also won a police gallantry medal, but after Gola's murder he courted controversy. He once claimed that he had evidence of 52 fake encounters during terrorism in Punjab.

Pinky was at the centre of another controversy during farmers’ agitation on farm laws.

Pinky's close friend and BJP leader Sukhminder Singh Grewal confirmed his death.

He said Pinky suffered a heart attack on Wednesday morning and passed away in a private hospital at Sector 34 in Chandigarh.

#Punjab Police