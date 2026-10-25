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Home / Punjab / Punjab chemists’ body decides to stop sale of habit-forming drugs

Punjab chemists’ body decides to stop sale of habit-forming drugs

The move is likely to cause inconvenience to patients, particularly those suffering from psychiatric and other medical conditions who require these medicines on prescription

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Lalit Mohan
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 05:03 PM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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The association has also advised chemists to deal with their existing stocks in accordance with applicable laws and authorised return procedures. iStock photo
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The Punjab Chemists Association (PCA) has decided to discontinue the sale of all habit-forming medicines, including pregabalin, across the state with immediate effect. The move is likely to cause inconvenience to patients, particularly those suffering from psychiatric and other medical conditions who require these medicines on prescription.

The decision was communicated to unit presidents, secretaries and members of the association today, directing them to ensure strict compliance and immediately inform chemists in their respective areas.

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The association has also advised chemists to deal with their existing stocks in accordance with applicable laws and authorised return procedures.

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Sudarshan Chaudhary, vice-president of the Punjab Chemists Association, told _The Tribune_ that licensed chemists had to follow lengthy procedures to maintain records of psychotropic medicines, yet they were being branded as drug peddlers.

“Chemists across the state have decided to discontinue the sale of all habit-forming medicines, including pregabalin, which is at the centre of the controversy in the Jhota murder case,” Chaudhary said.

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The decision is likely to affect patients who have been prescribed such medicines by psychiatrists and other medical practitioners. Pregabalin, among other medicines, is prescribed for certain medical conditions, and its sudden unavailability at retail chemists could create difficulties for patients who depend on regular treatment.

When asked about the problems patients might face following the decision, Chaudhary said that, under the present circumstances, the government should make these medicines available through government-run outlets.

The association said the decision had been taken in view of the prevailing situation to demonstrate its commitment to responsible pharmacy practices and the fight against drug abuse while safeguarding the reputation of legitimate chemists.

The directive asks all unit presidents and secretaries to communicate the decision to chemists in their respective areas and report any difficulties or requests for clarification to the association.

The move, however, raises concerns about access to essential prescription medicines for patients who depend on them to manage their conditions. The availability of alternative authorised supply channels and arrangements for patients requiring continued treatment will therefore be crucial to preventing disruptions in medical care.

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