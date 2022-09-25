Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann vows to make state corruption-free

Faridkot, September 24

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday claimed instead of working for well-being of people, leaders of Opposition parties were finding faults in every pro-people initiative of the state government. He said such leaders were “chronic liars”.

Addressing a public gathering after paying obeisance at Tilla Baba Sheikh Farid here, the CM said due to dearth of any concrete issue, these leaders were finding faults with the state government just for the sake of criticism.

Giving assurance of leaving no stone unturned in making the state free of corruption, drugs, unemployment and other maladies, Mann alleged the previous governments had plundered public wealth. “We will recover every single penny from the corrupt leaders and optimally utilise it for welfare of people,” he said. — TNS

New VC soon

While Faridkot residents were hoping for some major announcement, the CM only gave assurance regarding the appointment of the VC of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences in three days

