Punjab chief secretary suspends Nangal SDM for dereliction of duty during recent floods

Tribune News Service

Nangal, August 29

Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma has suspended Nangal Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Udaydeep Singh Sidhu for remaining absent from duty during floods in the area. Ropar Deputy Commissioner Dr Preeti Yadav had written a letter on August 17 to the chief secretary in this regard.

Sidhu was posted as Nangal SDM on August 14. After joining duty the next day, he unfurled the flag at the Independence Day function. On same day, the release of water from Bhakhra Dam into Sutlej had led to flood in several areas of Nangal and Anandpur Sahib.

According to suspension orders, Ropar deputy commissioner had written a letter to the chief secretary on August 17 stating that the SDM was absent from duty during emergency situation and did not bother to co-ordinate with other officials for rescue work. In his absence, the charge of Nangal SDM was handed over to chief minister field officer Amanjot Kaur.

While deputy commissioner Yadav did not pick her phone, Sidhu said he was on medical leave due to pain in his spine for long. He only went to unfurl the flag on Independence Day on the insistence of authorities and even visited some flood-affected villages but could not stay for long due to severe pain, said Sidhu.

