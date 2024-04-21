Punjab chief secretary takes stock of wheat procurement

PTI

Chandigarh, April 21

Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma on Sunday held an emergency meeting with all deputy commissioners to take stock of the ongoing wheat procurement arrangements in the state and damaged crops due to rains and hailstorm.

In the meeting, Verma asks the DCs to ensure that the crops brought by the farmers in 'mandis' are purchased immediately.

Along with this, the payment of the purchased crop within 48 hours should be ensured in the farmer's account, he said.

Verma told the DCs to hold a daily meeting with the procurement agencies of their district to review the procurement taking place in every market of the district.

He also asked the DCs to visit the mandis personally. He further asked them to immediately send a report to the government regarding the loss incurred by the farmers due to unseasonal rain.

Rains, accompanied by hailstorm and strong winds on Friday, lashed many places in Punjab and Haryana. Verma said this season there is a possibility of a total arrival of 132 lakh metric tonnes of wheat in mandis.

Out of this, 17.14 lakh metric tonnes of wheat has arrived so far. Out of this, 13.23 lakh metric tonnes of wheat has been purchased by the procurement agencies of the state, he said.