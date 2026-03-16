Punjab: Citing reformative justice, HC reduces 76-year-old woman’s jail term in 2008 NDPS case

Nearly 17 years after a woman was booked in a drugs case, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has reduced her nine-month sentence to the period already undergone, holding that criminal law cannot be driven by retribution alone and that some benefit must be extended to an accused showing reformative tendencies.

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Justice Vinod S. Bhardwaj refused to interfere with the trial court’s findings on guilt recorded by the Special Court at Patiala, but reduced the 76-year-old woman’s sentence to nearly three months after citing her age, first-offender status, and the 17-year ordeal of criminal proceedings.

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The bench, at the same time, asserted that the object of law was not only retributive but also reformative. “The purpose would be defeated in case some benefit is not extended to an accused who has shown reformative tendencies,” the bench observed.

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The matter was placed before Justice Bhardwaj’s bench after the appellant challenged the judgment of conviction and order of sentence by the Patiala court on April 4, 2011. The court observed that the case related to an incident of 2008 and more than 17 years had elapsed since the commission of the offence, during which the appellant had faced the “agony of criminal prosecution”.

Justice Bhardwaj also took note that the appellant was a 76-year-old woman while observing that further incarceration would have serious implications on her health. The bench also recorded that the contraband recovered from her did not fall within the category of commercial quantity.

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Referring to Supreme Court precedents, the court quoted a judgment as saying: “A civilised society cannot be achieved only through punitive attitudes and vindictiveness; and that instead public harmony, brotherhood and mutual acceptability ought to be fostered. Thus, first-time offenders ought to be liberally accorded a chance to repent their past and look forward to a bright future.”

Justice Bhardwaj also observed that the appellant had already endured the consequences of a long-drawn criminal trial and there was nothing on record to suggest involvement in any other offence. The circumstances and the position in law supported her case for sentence reduction.

“Considering that the appellant has already suffered the agony of a long-protracted trial, successfully warded off her crime proneness, an evident learning of a lesson, and has already undergone an actual sentence of nearly three months out of the total sentence of 9, this Court finds sufficient mitigating factors. Thus, ends of justice would be served by reducing her sentence to the period already undergone. However, the fine (of Rs 500) imposed by the trial court is kept intact…,” Justice Bhardwaj concluded.