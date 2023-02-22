Punjab clears policy to regularise 14K employees; to be put in special cadre

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 21

The Punjab Government today approved a policy to regularise the services of employees working on an ad hoc, contract, daily-wage and temporary basis for the past 10 or more years.

At a meeting chaired by CM Bhagwant Mann, the Cabinet cleared the ‘policy for the welfare of ad hoc, contractual, daily wages, work charged and temporary employees’, paving the way for regularising 14,417 employees, a government spokesperson said.

“Before the Assembly elections, we had promised to regularise the services of all such employees,” Mann told mediapersons after the meeting.

The Chief Minister said the services of 13,000 employees had already been regularised. “Under the previous governments, various appointments to ‘Group C’ and ‘Group D’ posts were made on a contract or temporary basis. Some such employees have now put in 10 or more years of service, giving the prime of their youth to the state,” he said.

The state had taken a policy decision to continue such desirous employees who fulfilled the eligibility criteria in service till the age of 58 years by placing them in a special cadre, said Mann. “These employees will not be placed in the regular cadre of sanctioned posts under the statutory service rules and will form a special cadre of posts created especially for them,” the spokesperson said.

10-yr service must

Employees working on contract, ad hoc, daily-wage or temporary basis for 10 or more years to benefit

Regularisation done under a special policy formed for the purpose by the government

The eligible employees will be placed in a special cadre instead of the regular cadre

