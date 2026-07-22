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Home / Punjab / Punjab CM announces 10 lakh new ration cards

Punjab CM announces 10 lakh new ration cards

Focus on bringing 3 lakh migrant, e-Shram workers under Food Security Act

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:20 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. File
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In a bid to strengthen food security and ensure welfare reaches every eligible household without corruption or favouritism, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday announced that the state government would issue 10 lakh new ration cards under a transparent, technology-driven system based on the principle of “No Cash, No Farmaish”.

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Applications for new ration cards and inclusion of family members will open on July 22, with priority being given to vulnerable sections of society. Of the total beneficiaries, seven lakh ration cards will be issued to newly eligible families, while three lakh e-Shram and migrant workers will be brought under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

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Each beneficiary will receive 5 kg of wheat along with the Meri Rasoi Nutrition Kit, further strengthening food and nutritional security across the state.

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Addressing a press conference, Mann said the Transparent Ration Card Inclusion Drive was being conducted on the twin principles of “No Cash, No Farmaish”.

“Punjab is adding 10 lakh new eligible beneficiaries to the ration card system, making it one of the largest food-security inclusion drives in recent years. Of these, around three lakh e-Shram and migrant workers will be covered under the National Food Security Act, while another seven lakh eligible beneficiaries will be brought under the scheme through fresh applications and inclusion of new members in existing ration cards,” he said.

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The Chief Minister said the application process had been made simple and citizen-friendly.

“People can apply online, at Seva Kendras, Common Service Centres (CSCs) or District Food Offices. Every applicant will receive an SMS acknowledgement and will be able to track the status of the application. The application link is available on the Food Department’s website homepage,” he said.

Mann said technology would play a key role in ensuring accountability.

“Every application will undergo physical household verification, geo-tagged and time-stamped inspections, and API-based verification through government databases. Every approval or rejection will have a complete digital audit trail, making the entire process transparent and accountable,” he said.

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