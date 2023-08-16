Punjab CM asks ministers to visit flood-hit areas; rescue operations under way

PTI

Chandigarh, August 16

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asked his ministers to visit the flood-hit areas in the state, even as rescue and relief operations are under way in Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar and Gurdaspur districts.

Many areas in Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar and Gurdaspur districts were inundated following the release of excess water from the Bhakra and Pong dams, officials said.

The Bhakra Dam on the Sutlej river and the Pong Dam on the Beas river -- both in Himachal Pradesh -- are brimming after heavy rain in their respective catchment areas.

Authorities have already launched rescue and relief operations in the flood-hit areas in these three districts and also said that they were keeping a watch on the situation.

Chief Minister Mann directed his ministers to visit flood-hit areas and also issued directions to depute teams of National Disaster Response Force, said official sources.

In an advisory on Monday, the Punjab government had asked residents of Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Tarn Taran districts not to venture near the Beas after it was decided that water from the Pong Dam would be released.

After water was released from dams, it entered low-lying areas and several villages, even some houses, located on the banks of the Beas and Sutlej rivers. Crops have also been submerged at several places because of floodwaters, villagers said. Many villagers have been evacuated to safety, officials said.

#Bhagwant Mann #Gurdaspur #Hoshiarpur