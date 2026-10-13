Punjab CM assures law and order if Hawara granted parole to meet ailing mother

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has assured the Centre and Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria that law and order will be maintained if Jagtar Singh Hawara is granted parole to meet his ailing mother.

Mann reiterated that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government would pursue every legal and constitutional avenue to secure the release of Bandi Singhs, asserting that the long-pending issue must not remain unresolved indefinitely.

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Mann said this after a meeting with a delegation comprising representatives of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha (QIM), farm unions and other Sikh organisations at Punjab Bhawan today.

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The Morcha, which has been holding a sit-in near YPS Chowk since January 7, 2023, is demanding the release of Sikh prisoners (Bandi Singhs) who remain in jail despite completing their sentences.

Mann also said he would take up the parole cases of Paramjit Singh Bheora and Jagtar Singh Tara with the Governor, who is also the Administrator of Chandigarh, while urging Sikh organisations to keep their struggle peaceful and within the bounds of law.

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After the meeting, Mann said, “Today, an important meeting was held with representatives of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha. We held detailed discussions on their demands and assured them that our government is making continuous and sincere efforts to secure the early release of the Bandi Singhs. We are working with full urgency towards a meaningful resolution of this issue and we hope that positive results will emerge soon.”

He assured the delegation, comprising Sant Sewa Singh of Rampur Khera, Gurdeep Singh from Bathinda, Bhai Mohkam Singh, Gursewak Singh Kahaneke, Baba Bhupinder Singh and farmer leader Boota Singh Burjgil, among others, that the state government was committed to ensuring law and order during Hawara’s parole.

Mann said, “I am ready to extend every possible assistance within my powers, and the state government will never become an obstacle in this matter.”

He added, “The Punjab Government has already assured the Centre and the Governor that law and order will be maintained in the state if Hawara is granted parole to meet his ailing mother.”

He expressed regret that parole had not been granted despite the assurances given by the Punjab Government, adding, “The matter now rests with the Centre. The Punjab Government will take responsibility for maintaining law and order in the state. We have also given an assurance to Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard, but the Centre has still not granted parole.”