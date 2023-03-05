Punjab CM attacks opponents over ‘communal’ politics

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 4

Slamming Opposition parties for pursuing divisive politics, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the dream of the parties to get political dividends by fanning communal sentiments would never succeed.

Committed to maintaining peace The government is committed to maintaining the hard-earned peace in the state. No one will be allowed to cast a malicious eye on peace, progress and prosperity of Punjab. Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister

In a statement here today, the Chief Minister Mann said he was having information of every moment as he was keeping a strict vigil over everything unfolding in the state.

He said it was shameful that the political parties were stooping so low by indulging in such cheap politics. Mann said the Opposition was playing with fire for political benefits by fanning communal sentiments in the state. However, Mann said the nefarious designs of these parties would never succeed.

He said, “Punjab is the land of great Gurus, saints, seers and prophets, who have shown people the way of communal harmony, peace and brotherhood.” Mann said Punjabis had always practised the ethos of peace and brotherhood in society for the progress and prosperity of the state.

The Chief Minister assured three crore Punjabis that no one would be allowed to cast a malicious eye on peace, progress and prosperity of the state.