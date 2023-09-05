Punjab CM Bhagwant announces recruitment drive in education department

PTI

Moga, September 5

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced starting a major recruitment drive in the education department, saying a large number of posts are lying vacant and due to this studies are getting affected.

Mann was addressing a gathering during a state-level function here to mark Teacher’s Day, according to an official release.

In consonance with the commitment to make Punjab a frontrunner state in education, the state government has decided to start a massive recruitment drive in the education department, he said.

Mann said in the coming days, recruitment will be done on a large number of posts, including those of campus managers and sanitation workers.

On the occasion, the chief minister felicitated 80 teachers with state level awards and said the government is all set to launch ‘Schools of Eminence’ in Punjab.

Mann said a budget of Rs 68 crore has been released for setting up these schools and the first school will be dedicated to the people on September 13.

To transform schools across Punjab, 10,000 classrooms are being given a “new look”, he said, adding that these classrooms will be equipped with hi-tech equipment. Besides, 1,000 new classes are being constructed in the state, Mann added.

The state government is focusing on complete overhaul of the education system, the chief minister said and added that school principals and teachers are being regularly sent to eminent educational institutes within the country and abroad for upgrading their skills.

Mann said the aim is to ensure that teachers are able to learn about advanced global practices in the education sector.

Likewise, he said, in a bid to boost scientific temper, students are being sent to the Indian Space Research Organisation and other institutes.

Mann assured that his government is making all out efforts to solve teachers’ problems.

The state government has regularised services of 12,710 teachers by overcoming all legal and administrative challenges, he said.

Mann said a bus service for girls studying in government schools will be launched soon.

#Bhagwant Mann #Moga