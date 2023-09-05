 Punjab CM Bhagwant announces recruitment drive in education department : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Punjab CM Bhagwant announces recruitment drive in education department

Punjab CM Bhagwant announces recruitment drive in education department

CM felicitates 80 teachers with state-level awards, says government is all set to launch ‘Schools of Eminence’ in Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant announces recruitment drive in education department

CM Bhagwant Mann giving award to a teacher during a state level function on Teacher's Day in Moga on Tuesday. Tribune photo



PTI

Moga, September 5

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced starting a major recruitment drive in the education department, saying a large number of posts are lying vacant and due to this studies are getting affected.

Mann was addressing a gathering during a state-level function here to mark Teacher’s Day, according to an official release.

In consonance with the commitment to make Punjab a frontrunner state in education, the state government has decided to start a massive recruitment drive in the education department, he said.

Mann said in the coming days, recruitment will be done on a large number of posts, including those of campus managers and sanitation workers.

On the occasion, the chief minister felicitated 80 teachers with state level awards and said the government is all set to launch ‘Schools of Eminence’ in Punjab.

Mann said a budget of Rs 68 crore has been released for setting up these schools and the first school will be dedicated to the people on September 13.

To transform schools across Punjab, 10,000 classrooms are being given a “new look”, he said, adding that these classrooms will be equipped with hi-tech equipment. Besides, 1,000 new classes are being constructed in the state, Mann added.

The state government is focusing on complete overhaul of the education system, the chief minister said and added that school principals and teachers are being regularly sent to eminent educational institutes within the country and abroad for upgrading their skills.

Mann said the aim is to ensure that teachers are able to learn about advanced global practices in the education sector.

Likewise, he said, in a bid to boost scientific temper, students are being sent to the Indian Space Research Organisation and other institutes.

Mann assured that his government is making all out efforts to solve teachers’ problems.

The state government has regularised services of 12,710 teachers by overcoming all legal and administrative challenges, he said.

Mann said a bus service for girls studying in government schools will be launched soon.

#Bhagwant Mann #Moga

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Arrested patwari, his family own 54 properties: Punjab VB report

2
India

Renaming India as Bharat on Parliamentary special session agenda? Political war rages

3
Ludhiana

NRI abducted by woman from Ludhiana, rescued

4
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

5
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

6
Comment

Why DRDO can’t replicate ISRO’s grand success story

7
Haryana

Haryana woman alleges gang-rape by cop's accomplices while she had gone to police station to register a complaint

8
Chandigarh

8 months on, road near morcha site cleared in Mohali

9
Ludhiana

Factory owner illegally ‘using’ brand name

10
Sports

Gautam Gambhir shows middle finger to crowd, says he was reacting to anti-India slogans

Don't Miss

View All
Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Top News

Supreme Court reserves its verdict on batch of pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370

Supreme Court reserves its verdict on batch of pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud re...

India rejects ‘unwarranted and misleading’ comments of UN experts on Manipur

India rejects ‘unwarranted and misleading’ comments of UN experts on Manipur

‘Situation in Manipur was peaceful and stable and the Indian...

Parliamentary polls: Punjab Congress leaders oppose coalition with AAP

Parliamentary polls: Punjab Congress leaders oppose coalition with AAP

PPCC chief Raja Warring says as such no resolution was passe...

India now Bharat? asks Congress, cites President's G20 invite

Renaming India as Bharat on Parliamentary special session agenda? Political war rages

Jairam and others question President of Bharat invite, Nadda...

Row over President’s G20 invite: Citizens free to call India or Bharat, SC had said while dismissing PIL in 2016

Row over President's G20 invite: Citizens free to call India or Bharat, SC had said while dismissing PIL in 2016

‘Bharat or India? You want to call it Bharat, go right ahead...


Cities

View All

Amritsar based artist paints US President Biden’s portrait ahead of G20 summit

Amritsar-based artist paints US President Joe Biden's portrait ahead of G20 summit

Rangla Punjab Tourism Summit begins on Sept 11

Valmiki community flays AAP MLA’s remarks on Bori video

Choked sewers, poor sanitation irk residents

Residents protest as pits dug to lay LPG pipeline not filled yet

8 months on, road near morcha site cleared in Mohali

8 months on, road near morcha site cleared in Mohali

PU violence mars last day of canvassing

Chandigarh: Man chased, stabbed at Sec 38 fuel station

Chandigarh Police SI gets 4-year RI in bribery case

PU POLLS: Student groups tap into social media to connect with voters

Delhi court summons Arvind Kejriwal’s wife after her name figures in voters list of 2 assembly seats

Delhi court summons Arvind Kejriwal’s wife after her name figures in voters list of 2 assembly seats

Woman shot dead inside home in Noida colony

Expo to showcase India’s democratic tradition

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

G 20: Four de-watering trucks set to check inundation

Girl selling ‘chitta’ held; 15-gm heroin, ~1L drug money seized

Girl selling ‘chitta’ held by Kapurthala police; 15-gm heroin, Rs 1L drug money seized

Man deliberately drives SUV into Bist Doab Canal; probe on

Meri Mati, Mera Desh: Union ministers Anurag Thakur, Som Parkash launch campaign

Teachers’ day: Kidney ailment fails to deter teacher in flood-hit Lohian from performing duty

Teachers’ day: Lecturer comes up with app to boost English skills of students

Civil Hospital running sans fire NOC for past five years

Civil Hospital running sans fire NOC for past five years

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Come Sept 11, elevated road to open for traffic from PAU side

NRI abducted by woman from Ludhiana, rescued

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Encroachments rampant in Chhotti Baradari area

Encroachments rampant in Chhotti Baradari area

BJP questions new Patiala MC map, draft notification

Court attaches properties of commando complex

Nursing college students up in arms

Farm unions demand compensation for crop loss due to floods