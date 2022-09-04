Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces closure of Ladda, Mandi Ahmedgarh toll plazas

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, September 4

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced closure of Ladda and Mandi Ahmedgarh toll plazas from September 05.

“Toll authorities wanted six-month extension, but the state government refused,” said the CM while congratulating area residents.

He said from the first day of the formation of AAP government in Punjab, he has been working hard for the overall development of state and welfare of people.

“All those who were involved in wrongdoings, including former ministers and even CMs, will face strict action,” said Bhagwant Mann.