Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces one-time settlement scheme for 24 lakh defaulting power consumers

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced a one-time settlement (OTS) scheme for domestic power consumers who have defaulted on their electricity bills, offering them relief from penalties and interest on outstanding dues.

Giving details at a press conference, Mann said consumers would get a 45-day window from the date of notification to avail the benefits of the scheme.

Under the scheme, consumers would be required to pay only the principal amount of their pending bills, while the penalty and interest on the defaulted amount would be waived.

The total outstanding dues of more than 24 lakh consumers amount to Rs 2,516 crore, the Chief Minister said.

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Beneficiaries would have to deposit 25 per cent of the outstanding bill amount upfront, while the remaining amount could be paid in two six-monthly instalments.