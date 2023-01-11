Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces to construct stadium, name road after martyred cop Kuldeep Bajwa

Tribune News Service

Shahpur (Gurdaspur), January 11

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced to construct a stadium and name a road after martyred constable Kuldeep Singh Bajwa of Punjab Police, who was killed when car-jackers fired at him during a chase in Phagwara.

The Chief Minister, who visited Bajwa’s house at his native village, handed over cheques worth Rs 2 crore, including Rs 1 crore ex gratia by state government and Rs 1 crore of life insurance by HDFC bank, to the distressed family as a mark of respect for his supreme sacrifice for the country. He said Constable Kuldeep Bajwa had attained martyrdom while performing his duty at Phagwara.

Mann announced the construction of a stadium in the village in the name of Kuldeep Singh Bajwa with an ultra-modern athletic track. Bhagwant Mann expressed hope that the youth of the region will judiciously use this stadium for training themselves to join the Punjab Police and armed forces. The Chief Minister also announced to name the road leading to the village in the name of Kuldeep Singh Bajwa.

Bhagwant Mann said financial assistance to family of Kuldeep Singh is in consonance with the commitment of the state government to ensure the well-being of policemen and their families.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that this healing touch of the state will go a long way in helping the aggrieved family on one hand and securing their future on the other.

Likewise, he envisioned that it will also encourage the youth to join the Armed forces and Punjab Police to serve their motherland.

#bhagwant mann #Gurdaspur #Phagwara #punjab police