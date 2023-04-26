Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces to name govt school after Poonch martyr Lance Naik Kulwant Singh in Moga

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Charik (Moga), April 26

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced to name a government school after upgrading it on the name of martyr Lance Naik Kulwant Singh, who had attained martyrdom at Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, besides constructing a playground in his native village.

ਜੰਮੂ ਅੱਤਵਾਦੀ ਹਮਲੇ ‘ਚ ਸ਼ਹੀਦ ਮੋਗਾ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹੇ ਦੇ ਜਵਾਨ ਕੁਲਵੰਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨਾਲ ਦੁੱਖ ਸਾਂਝਾ ਕੀਤਾ…ਸਰਕਾਰ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਵਿੱਤੀ ਸਹਾਇਤਾ ਦੇ ਤੌਰ ‘ਤੇ Rs 1Cr. ਦਾ ਚੈੱਕ ਭੇਟ ਕੀਤਾ…ਭਵਿੱਖ ‘ਚ ਵੀ ਹਰ ਸੰਭਵ ਮਦਦ ਦਾ ਭਰੋਸਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ…ਸ਼ਹੀਦ ਕੁਲਵੰਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੇ ਪਿਤਾ ਜੀ ਵੀ ਕਾਰਗਿਲ ਦੀ ਜੰਗ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੀ ਰਾਖੀ ਕਰਦੇ ਸ਼ਹੀਦ ਹੋਏ ਸੀ... pic.twitter.com/irrsP72Cct — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) April 26, 2023

The Chief Minister handed over a cheque worth Rs 1 crore as financial assistance to the aggrieved family of the martyr and expressed his deep condolences with the family. He said that it is a matter of great pride that Lance Naik Kulwant is second generation martyr from his family as earlier his father Havaldar Baldev Singh too had sacrificed his life while safeguarding the country. Bhagwant Mann said that the statues of both the martyrs will be installed in the campus of the upgraded school, which will be named after Lance Naik Kulwant Singh.

Expressing his condolences to the distressed family, the Chief Minister said that the entire country is indebted to martyr Lance Naik Kulwant Singh who had sacrificed his life for the sake of country and its people. Reiterating the firm commitment of the state government to help the families of the soldiers who sacrifice their life at the altar of the motherland, he said that it is the bounden duty of the Punjab government.

The Chief Minister said that the job to the family members will be given after due consultation with the armed forces who too have their policy for giving jobs on compassionate grounds. Bhagwant Mann expressed hope that this healing touch of the state will go a long way in helping the aggrieved family on one hand and securing their future on the other.

