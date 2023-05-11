Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann appeals to farmer outfits not to hold protests without valid reasons

PTI

Dhuri (Punjab), May 11

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Thursday appealed to farmer outfits not to hold protests without valid reasons, saying his government’s doors are always open for talks.

Addressing a gathering here after launching the ‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’ initiative for doorstep delivery of citizen-centric services, he referred to some farmer bodies’ ‘rail roko’ protest last month against the value cut imposed by the Centre on shrivelled and broken grains.

The chief minister said farmers went ahead with the protest despite his government’s announcement to bear the burden on account of the value cut.

Earlier, organisations used to stage a dharna over valid reasons, he said, adding, “But these days, they first look for a place (for holding an agitation) wherever it is and decide on demands later.”

Mann highlighted that his government paid Rs 15,000 per acre to farmers whose crops got damaged because of the untimely rains last month.

He added that after the Centre announced to impose the value cut on shrivelled and broken grains, his government decided to bear the burden to bring relief to affected farmers.

Mann also questioned the rationale behind the ‘rail roko’ protest and pointed out that passengers from Punjab only had to bear the brunt due to the disruption in train movement.

When doors of the government are always open for talks, these protests are illogical and irrational, he added.

The central government last month relaxed the limit of shrivelled and broken grains up to 18 per cent against the limit of six per cent. However, no value cut was to be applicable on shrivelled and broken grains up to six per cent.

However, the value cut of Rs 5.31 per quintal on a flat basis was to be deducted on wheat having lustre loss above 10 per cent up to 80 per cent.

Last year too, Mann had taken on the farmers’ bodies over frequent protests blockading roads to get their demands fulfilled.

Expressing grave concerns over farm fire incidents, Mann said it is very unfortunate that some farmers do not hesitate to burn wheat crop residue just to show their adamant behaviour.

He said this “inhuman” practice poses a grave threat not only to them but to their coming generations and the environment as well.

On his ‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’ programme, Mann said it will further revolutionise the entire governance system by ensuring delivery of citizen-centric services at the doorsteps of people.

“This is a path-breaking initiative aimed at making the bureaucracy directly accountable to the people, thereby empowering them,” he added.