 Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann appeals to farmer outfits not to hold protests without valid reasons : The Tribune India

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann appeals to farmer outfits not to hold protests without valid reasons

CM says his government paid Rs 15,000 per acre to farmers whose crops got damaged because of the untimely rains last month

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann appeals to farmer outfits not to hold protests without valid reasons

Photo: @BhagwantMann/Twitter



PTI

Dhuri (Punjab), May 11

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Thursday appealed to farmer outfits not to hold protests without valid reasons, saying his government’s doors are always open for talks.

Addressing a gathering here after launching the ‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’ initiative for doorstep delivery of citizen-centric services, he referred to some farmer bodies’ ‘rail roko’ protest last month against the value cut imposed by the Centre on shrivelled and broken grains.

The chief minister said farmers went ahead with the protest despite his government’s announcement to bear the burden on account of the value cut.

Earlier, organisations used to stage a dharna over valid reasons, he said, adding, “But these days, they first look for a place (for holding an agitation) wherever it is and decide on demands later.”

Mann highlighted that his government paid Rs 15,000 per acre to farmers whose crops got damaged because of the untimely rains last month.

He added that after the Centre announced to impose the value cut on shrivelled and broken grains, his government decided to bear the burden to bring relief to affected farmers.

Mann also questioned the rationale behind the ‘rail roko’ protest and pointed out that passengers from Punjab only had to bear the brunt due to the disruption in train movement.

When doors of the government are always open for talks, these protests are illogical and irrational, he added.

The central government last month relaxed the limit of shrivelled and broken grains up to 18 per cent against the limit of six per cent. However, no value cut was to be applicable on shrivelled and broken grains up to six per cent.

However, the value cut of Rs 5.31 per quintal on a flat basis was to be deducted on wheat having lustre loss above 10 per cent up to 80 per cent.

Last year too, Mann had taken on the farmers’ bodies over frequent protests blockading roads to get their demands fulfilled.

Expressing grave concerns over farm fire incidents, Mann said it is very unfortunate that some farmers do not hesitate to burn wheat crop residue just to show their adamant behaviour.

He said this “inhuman” practice poses a grave threat not only to them but to their coming generations and the environment as well.

On his ‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’ programme, Mann said it will further revolutionise the entire governance system by ensuring delivery of citizen-centric services at the doorsteps of people.

“This is a path-breaking initiative aimed at making the bureaucracy directly accountable to the people, thereby empowering them,” he added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritsar blast video: SGPC releases CCTV footage, says staffers' prompt action helped crack blast case near Golden Temple; questions Punjab Police 'leniency'

2
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

3
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Saint Kabir School recognition withdrawn

4
Chandigarh

No outing for a week: 36 PGI students face action for skipping PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’

5
Nation

FIR against BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, wife Madhuri Jain, family

6
Punjab

22 schoolchildren in Punjab's Nangal hospitalised as they complain of difficulty in breathing following 'gas leakage'

7
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: 1.1 kg explosive, radical literature seized from 5 arrested; Punjab Police probing motive, foreign links

8
Entertainment

Preity Zinta visits Hateshwari temple with hubby, kids in Shimla's Jubbal; shares glimpses of her 'pahadi swag'

9
Himachal

Over 100 illegal structures along Shimla highway razed in 3 days

10
Nation

Supreme Court refuses to reinstate MVA govt in Maharashtra; raps governor for ordering floor test

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13
Chandigarh

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13

Centre pulls up UT for poor enrolment of special kids
Chandigarh

Centre pulls up Chandigarh for poor enrolment of special kids

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature
Nation

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Top News

Pakistan top court says Imran Khan's arrest is illegal: Geo TV

Pakistan Supreme Court declares Imran Khan’s arrest ‘illegal’, orders his immediate release

The court also took note of about 90 to 100 Rangers personne...

Supreme Court refers Sena vs Sena dispute to larger bench

Supreme Court refuses to reinstate MVA govt in Maharashtra; raps governor for ordering floor test

Five-judge constitution bench of SC delivers unanimous verdi...

Delhi-Centre services row: CJI says don't agree with 2019 verdict that Delhi has no power over services

Delhi government has control over services except for public order, police and land, Supreme Court says on Delhi-Centre power row

CJI says don't agree with 2019 judgement that Delhi has no p...

‘No third front as far as I am concerned’: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik says BJD will go solo in General election 2024 as he meets PM Modi

‘No third front as far as I am concerned’: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik says BJD will go solo in General election 2024 as he meets PM Modi

Remarks came two days after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar met him in...

Delhi government removes Services secretary Ashish More hours after SC verdict

Delhi government removes Services secretary Ashish More hours after SC verdict

Prior to the verdict of the court, the Services department w...


Cities

View All

Amritsar blasts: 1.1 kg explosive, radical literature seized from 5 arrested; Punjab Police probing motive, foreign links

Amritsar blasts: 1.1 kg explosive, radical literature seized from 5 arrested; Punjab Police probing motive, foreign links

Amritsar blast video: SGPC releases CCTV footage, says staffers' prompt action helped crack blast case near Golden Temple; questions Punjab Police 'leniency'

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Operation Vigil: Amritsar Cops take out flag marches, search railway station, mall

Heritage Street: Intensive checking troubles Amritsar hoteliers

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

BJP urges Centre to resume flights from Bathinda

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Master plan provisions to be kept intact: Heritage panel

Master plan provisions to be kept intact: Chandigarh Heritage panel

36 PGI students grounded for skipping ‘Mann ki Baat’

Chandigarh: Saint Kabir School recognition withdrawn

Chandigarh: Teachers press for regular job

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Delhi-Centre services row: CJI says don't agree with 2019 verdict that Delhi has no power over services

Delhi government has control over services except for public order, police and land, Supreme Court says on Delhi-Centre power row

Delhi government removes Services secretary Ashish More hours after SC verdict

AAP hails Supreme Court verdict on Centre-Delhi services row, CM Kejriwal calls verdict 'victory of democracy'

Speed of work in Delhi will increase manifold now, officers who ‘obstructed’ work will face music: Kejriwal after SC verdict

Policy regulating cab aggregators, delivery service providers approved

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Result may go down to the wire

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Result may go down to the wire

Day of commotion, confrontation & car, motorbike chases

‘Whoever wins should get our pension hiked’

Voters' day out

‘Need employment, development in rural areas’

Pedestrian bridges along ROB cry for civic body’s attention

Pedestrian bridges along ROB cry for civic body’s attention

Bus rams into stationary truck on national highway, 15 hurt

Stay on Chamkila's biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh vacated

2 fresh Covid cases in dist

10 hotels sealed for violations