Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has approved a 14-point action plan as part of the Integrated State Water Plan to preserve and replenish groundwater in the state. The plan aims to reduce groundwater dependence and promote the use of canal and surface water for irrigation and other needs.

Chairing a meeting of the Water Resources department pertaining to Integrated State Water Plan, the Chief Minister said that the plan has been meticulously prepared by the Department of Water Resources of the state in consultation with all the eminent departments.

He said that the situation in the state is already alarming as 115 of the total 153 blocks are over-exploited in terms of groundwater extraction. Bhagwant Mann said that the plan focuses on saving the groundwater and enhancing the usage of canal water for various motives.

The CM also expressed concern over the annual average of the lowering of water level by 0.7 metre due to extraction of 5.2 billion cubic metres of water. He said that it can be done by reducing the ground water demand, decreasing agricultural water demand, improving techniques of irrigation, replenishing groundwater and artificially augmenting groundwater. He said that along with this, efforts must be made for finding other sustainable sources, deep aquifer exploration and promoting use of surface water.

He reiterated that the government has already restored 17,000 water courses with an approximate length of about 6,300 km abandoned for 30 to 40 years, 79 canals, covering 545 km, have been restored after 30 to 40 years of abandonment.

The CM said that the plan should aim to bring around 15,79,379 hectares’ area under various water efficient techniques such as drip irrigation, sprinkler irrigation and others instead of conventional irrigation methods to reduce the net water demand and wastage of water by increasing the efficiency.