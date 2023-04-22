 Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann calls upon Muslim community on Eid-ul-Fitr in Jalandhar : The Tribune India

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann calls upon Muslim community on Eid-ul-Fitr in Jalandhar

Mann embraced members of the community and took sweets offered by them

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann calls upon Muslim community on Eid-ul-Fitr in Jalandhar

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during Eid celebrations, at Eidgah Mosque in Jalandhar, Saturday, April 22, 2023. PTI



Aparna Banerji

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 22

“Ramzan has Ram and Diwali has Ali, Our festivals can’t be separated,” CM Bhagwant Mann said this here on Saturday on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

The CM called upon the Muslim community in Jalandhar on the festival of Eid-Ul-Fitr, at the main Dargah, Eidgaah, in the midst of a huge congregation which was there to offer ‘namaz’ for Eid. In a speech emphasising the oneness of religions, the CM said all communities should be treated equally. The CM said hate is being spread in the country and it was imperative that brotherhood is maintained. Mann also said the seed of hatred can’t be sown in Punjab as people don’t vote as per religions here. CM was accompanied by Jalandhar bypoll candidate Sushil Rinku.      

The CM embraced the members of the community and took sweets offered by them. Notably, Mann had also called upon the Bishop’s house to mark Easter, earlier this month.    

The CM said Eid is a festival to forget mutual bitterness and embrace each other.

Addressing the gathering at the Eidgaah, Mann said, “Festivals have been divided by some selfish people. They divided them for their vested interests. But the festivals are so connected to each other, that they can’t break brotherhood. The first three words of Ramzan are Ram - the biggest Hindu deity and the last three words of Diwali are Ali. Even our festivals have each-others’ deities’ names, how can you divide them? Selfish people divide for votes or for other reasons. But no religion sends a message of divisions. Festivals are saved by people. If leaders had their way - they would have drawn even more lines. But we have to steer clear of them. We have to maintain brotherhood.”

The CM added, “I’ve been asked why there are no riots in Punjab. I replied, it’s because Punjab’s land is so fertile that here all seeds can be sown except the seed of hate. The first brick of the Darbar Sahib was laid by a Muslim Peer. Before votes, whether a person is Hindu or Muslim, this doesn’t work in Punjab. For example, at Anadpur Sahib - the seat of Takht Kesgarh Sahib, the MP is Manish Tiwari, a Brahmin. This is brotherhood. At the Faridkot seat, there are no more than 10,000 Muslim votes, but the MP is Mohammed Sadiq. People don’t see religion here.”

He added, “Desh de vich nafrat da mahaul paida kar rakheya (An atmosphere of hate is propagated in the country). In the evenings, Hindi channels rain fire on each other.  Judiciary has to hold press conferences that ‘sabh kuch theek nahi chal raha’ (everything is not ok). No constitutional bodies have been left which have not been interfered with. When people are not brought to the book, they are emboldened.”

The CM further said, “I pray that our country prospers. Governments’ job is to provide people facilities. But what are these people doing. They jail anyone who does good works. If anyone criticises the king (raja) - they are put in jail. Every community, every category should get equality. Some people are used to sidelining the underprivileged. But when people stand, things change. These things don’t last long in a democracy (lok tantar).”   

