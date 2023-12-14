Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann conducts surprise inspection at Hoshiarpur tehsil office complex

Hoshiarpur, December 14
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday continued with the surprise inspection of the government offices as he conducted a check at the local tehsil complex here to provide delivery of citizen centric services to the people in a smooth manner.
Mann inspected the tehsil office complex in the evening and checked various offices besides interacting with the people.
He asked the people about the problems, if any, being faced by them to ensure its immediate resolution without any delay. The chief minister said the state government is committed for Punjab's comprehensive development and prosperity of the people.
Mann met the people and enquired about their well-being. The overwhelmed people also took selfies with the chief minister during the inspection.
He said the state government is committed to the overall development of every section of society in Punjab. Mann said that no stone is being left unturned for this noble cause in the state, adding that people would immensely benefit from it.
The chief minister during an interaction with the staff in the offices exhorted them to serve the people with missionary zeal. Mann asked them to use their pens for helping the needy and underprivileged sections of the society.
He also asked the deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police to set up their camp offices in the tehsil complex to resolve the issues of people.
The chief minister said the state government has launched ‘Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar’ scheme to provide 43 services to the people at their doorsteps.
He said toll free number 1076 will act as a catalyst for providing the government services to the people at their doorsteps within a stipulated time period.
Mann said that unlike his predecessors, he is continuously visiting the state to take stock of the ground level situation to benefit the common man.
He had on Wednesday conducted a similar inspection of several government schools in Rupnagar.
Meanwhile, the chief minister during an interaction with the media assailed the BJP-led Central government, accusing it of stalling the state's legitimate share in rural development fund, national health mission and other funds.
The Centre is meting out step-motherly treatment with the state, which is totally unwarranted and undesirable, he alleged.
Mann said the Central government is highly mistaken as it thinks the state's development can be stopped by stalling the funds.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...