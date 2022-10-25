Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann congratulates British Prime Minister-elect Sunak

Chandigarh, October 25
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday congratulated British Prime Minister-elect Rishi Sunak and expressed hope that under his leadership, the relations between the UK and Punjab will become stronger.
ਦੀਵਾਲੀ ਦੀ ਰਾਤ ਮਿਲੀ ਇਸ ਖ਼ਬਰ ਨੇ ਦੀਵਾਲੀ ਦੀ ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਅਤੇ ਰੌਣਕ ਨੂੰ ਹੋਰ ਵਾਧਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ...— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) October 25, 2022
ਮੇਰੇ ਅਤੇ ਪੂਰੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵੱਲੋਂ @RishiSunak ਜੀ ਨੂੰ UK ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਵਜੋਂ ਚੁਣੇ ਜਾਣ 'ਤੇ ਮੁਬਾਰਕਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਉੱਮੀਦ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ ਕਿ ਤੁਹਾਡੀ ਅਗਵਾਈ ਵਿੱਚ UK ਅਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਰਿਸ਼ਤੇ ਹੋਰ ਮਜ਼ਬੂਤ ਹੋਣਗੇ... https://t.co/UKKL9pXV87
“This news received on the night of Diwali added to the joy and excitement of Diwali…From me and entire Punjab, congratulations to @RishiSunak for being elected Prime Minister of UK and hope that under your leadership, the relations between the UK and Punjab will be stronger,” said Mann in a tweet in Punjabi.
Sunak will take charge as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister after an audience with King Charles III on Tuesday. He was elected the new leader of the Conservative Party in a historic leadership run.
