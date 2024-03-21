Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dubs ED ‘BJP's political team’; Kejriwal’s thinking can’t be imprisoned

Chandigarh, March 21
Shortly after an Enforcement Directorate team reached the Delhi chief minister’s residence on Thursday, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann said “BJP's political team ED cannot imprison Arvind Kejriwal's thinking”.
In a post on X, Mann said, “BJP ki rajnitik team ED Kejriwal ki soch ko qaid nahi kar sakti kyunki AAP hee BJP ko rok sakti hai..Soch ko kabhi bhi dabaya nahi ja sakta. (BJP's political team ED, cannot imprison Kejriwal's thinking..because only AAP can stop the BJP. Thinking can never be suppressed.)”
The ED team reached Kejriwal’s residence in Delhi Thursday evening, officials said, shortly after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.
They said the agency team went to Kejriwal’s residence to serve him a summons in the case. The team also informed the staff at the chief minister's residence that it has a search warrant, they said.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief had earlier skipped multiple summonses issued by the agency in the case.
The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Arvind Kejriwal #Bhagwant Mann #BJP #Enforcement Directorate
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...