Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann greets people on Diwali, Bandi Chhor Diwas

Chandigarh, October 24
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday greeted people on Diwali and wished that the festival of lights brings them success and health.
ਦੀਵਾਲੀ ਦੇ ਸ਼ੁੱਭ ਦਿਹਾੜੇ ਦੀਆਂ ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਬਹੁਤ-ਬਹੁਤ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ…— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) October 24, 2022
ਆਓ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਅੱਗੇ ਅਰਦਾਸ ਕਰੀਏ ਕਿ ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਘਰ ਤੰਦਰੁਸਤੀ ਤੇ ਖ਼ੁਸ਼ਹਾਲੀ ਦੇ ਦੀਵੇ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਜਗਮਗਾਉਂਦੇ ਰਹਿਣ… pic.twitter.com/R96phxDkR3
ਰੌਸ਼ਨੀ ਤੇ ਖੁਸ਼ੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਤਿਉਹਾਰ ਦੀਵਾਲੀ ਤੇ ਬੰਦੀ ਛੋੜ ਦਿਵਸ ਦੀਆਂ ਦੇਸ਼-ਵਿਦੇਸ਼ਾਂ ‘ਚ ਵੱਸਦੇ ਪੰਜਾਬੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਬਹੁਤ-ਬਹੁਤ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ..— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) October 24, 2022
ਦੀਵਾਲੀ ਮੌਕੇ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਅੱਗੇ ਅਰਦਾਸ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ ਕਿ ਦੀਵਾਲੀ ਦਾ ਇਕੱਲਾ-ਇਕੱਲਾ ਦੀਵਾ ਸਭਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਘਰ ਤਰੱਕੀ ਤੇ ਤੰਦਰੁਸਤੀ ਦੀ ਰੌਸ਼ਨੀ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਆਵੇ.. ਆਓ ਭਾਈਚਾਰਕ ਸਾਂਝ ਕਾਇਮ ਰੱਖਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਦੀਵਾਲੀ ਮਨਾਈਏ pic.twitter.com/PNJLFWD57R
"Wishing you a Happy Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas. I pray to God that each 'diya' on this Diwali day brings your home success and health," Mann said in a video message. Bandi Chhor Divas coincides with Diwali and it marks the historical release of the sixth Sikh guru, Guru Hargobind, along with 52 kings from a Mughal prison in 1620.
Mann also asked people to celebrate a green Diwali.
"Pollution is a problem and has become a challenge. Therefore, efforts should be made to celebrate green Diwali," the Punjab chief minister said.
Wishing people to celebrate a safe Diwali, Mann said, "Lakhs of people lose their eyesight on this day because of firecrackers and a majority of them are children. Along with Happy Diwali, I also wish people a safe Diwali."
The Punjab government has allowed a window of two hours from 8 pm till 10 pm for bursting firecrackers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister
The 42-year-old devout Hindu is the youngest British prime m...
WhatsApp services resume after outage; Meta-owned platform says issue fixed
Meta did not say what led to the outage
WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny
WhatsApp outage gave some spare time to users to start a mem...
Partial solar eclipse: Skygazers watch celestial spectacle across India
Since the eclipse is taking place in the evening, the ending...
Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone
Situation relatively better than previous years due to favou...