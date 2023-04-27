Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hands over cheques to families of Poonch martyrs

Tribune News Service

Talwandi Sabo/Talwandi Bharath, April 26

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday handed over cheque for Rs 1 crore as financial assistance to the family of Sepoy Sewak Singh, who attained martyrdom in Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir last week.

The CM, who visited the house of the martyr here at his native village, expressed his condolences to the aggrieved family. He said the entire country was indebted to Sepoy Sewak Singh, who sacrificed his life for its people.

Mann also announced that a government school would be constructed in the martyr’s name. He said the existing stadium in the village would also be upgraded and a statue of the martyr installed in it.

Talwandi Sabo MLA Prof Baljinder Kaur, ADGP SPS Parmar, Deputy Commissioner Showkat Ahmed Parray, SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana, SDM Gagandeep Singh, and the Director, Defence Services Welfare Department, Brig Bhupinder Singh Dhillon (retd), were also present on the occasion.

At Talwandi Bharath village in Gurdaspur, the CM handed over a cheque for Rs 1 crore to Kuljeet Kaur, the wife of Sepoy Harkrishan Singh, who also attained martyrdom in Poonch. The police converted the martyr’s native village into a fortress several hours before the CM arrived at the soldier’s residence.

The CM was accompanied by AAP leader and Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC) Chairman Raman Bahl and Shamsher Singh and Balbir Singh Pannu, party halqa in-charges of Dinanagar and Fatehgarh Churian, respectively. The administration was represented by Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal, Batala SSP Ashwini Gotyal and SDM Shayari Bhandari.

Contrary to expectations, Mann did not hold a press conference here. The CM arrived in a helicopter, which landed at Aliwal village, 3 km from Talwandi Bharath village. He left after spending 35 minutes at Harkrishan’s residence.

Govt school to be upgraded