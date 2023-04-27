 Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hands over cheques to families of Poonch martyrs : The Tribune India

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hands over cheques to families of Poonch martyrs

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hands over cheques to families of Poonch martyrs

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with family members of martyr Sepoy Sewak Singh at his house in Bagha village in Bathinda.



Tribune News Service

Talwandi Sabo/Talwandi Bharath, April 26

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday handed over cheque for Rs 1 crore as financial assistance to the family of Sepoy Sewak Singh, who attained martyrdom in Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir last week.

The CM, who visited the house of the martyr here at his native village, expressed his condolences to the aggrieved family. He said the entire country was indebted to Sepoy Sewak Singh, who sacrificed his life for its people.

Mann also announced that a government school would be constructed in the martyr’s name. He said the existing stadium in the village would also be upgraded and a statue of the martyr installed in it.

Talwandi Sabo MLA Prof Baljinder Kaur, ADGP SPS Parmar, Deputy Commissioner Showkat Ahmed Parray, SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana, SDM Gagandeep Singh, and the Director, Defence Services Welfare Department, Brig Bhupinder Singh Dhillon (retd), were also present on the occasion.

At Talwandi Bharath village in Gurdaspur, the CM handed over a cheque for Rs 1 crore to Kuljeet Kaur, the wife of Sepoy Harkrishan Singh, who also attained martyrdom in Poonch. The police converted the martyr’s native village into a fortress several hours before the CM arrived at the soldier’s residence.

The CM was accompanied by AAP leader and Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC) Chairman Raman Bahl and Shamsher Singh and Balbir Singh Pannu, party halqa in-charges of Dinanagar and Fatehgarh Churian, respectively. The administration was represented by Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal, Batala SSP Ashwini Gotyal and SDM Shayari Bhandari.

Contrary to expectations, Mann did not hold a press conference here. The CM arrived in a helicopter, which landed at Aliwal village, 3 km from Talwandi Bharath village. He left after spending 35 minutes at Harkrishan’s residence.

Govt school to be upgraded

  • CM Mann announced that after the government school at Charik village in Moga district is upgraded, it would be named after Lance Naik Kulwant Singh, who attained martyrdom in Poonch
  • The CM said a playground would also be constructed at the village
  • The CM handed over a cheque for Rs 1 crore to the grieving family of the martyr and expressed his deep condolences to them

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Queues of mourners, PM leads tributes

Queues of mourners, PM Modi leads tributes

Union Cabinet resolution condoles Badal's death

Buzz over SAD, BJP burying the hatchet

Buzz over SAD, BJP burying the hatchet

Xi dials Zelenskyy, offers mediation to end conflict

Xi dials Zelenskyy, offers mediation to end conflict

11 killed as Naxalites blow up police vehicle

11 killed as Naxalites blow up police vehicle

Poonch attack: Man who 'sheltered' terrorists detained

Poonch attack: Man who 'sheltered' terrorists detained


20 hurt as bus crashes after brake failure

20 hurt as bus crashes after brake failure

CKD condoles death of former CM Badal

Call to restore British-era clock atop Hall Gate

After video, traffic cop booked for graft

Play 'Samma Wali Daang' highlights farmers' problems

Ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

Parkash Singh Badal ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

2 years on, collector rates set for 10% increase in UT

2 years on, collector rates set for 10% increase in UT

13 immigration agents booked for defying order

WTC, Beverly promoters move appellate authority

MC revises rates of 3 commercial grounds

PM's visit triggers snarl-ups in Chandigarh

AAP Mayor Shelly, her deputy Iqbal re-elected unopposed

AAP Mayor Shelly, her deputy Iqbal re-elected unopposed

Delhi CM faces Oppn ire over Rs 45-cr house renovation

Life of 'Thesaurus Man' comes alive in documentary

Light rain to bring respite from heat

Akalis, BJP suspend Jalandhar bypoll campaign

Akalis, BJP suspend Jalandhar bypoll campaign

I-T raids continue at premises of pastor

Tributes pour in across party lines

Confusion among staff, students over holiday

Jauramajra visits former MLA Sarhal's native village in Banga

18-year-old beaten to death in Ludhiana, friend gets serious injuries

18-year-old beaten to death in Ludhiana, friend gets serious injuries

Brampton homicide: Canada police issue arrest warrant

Ludhiana ranks third among 12 'rising cities' in country, says survey

Dumping of waste in Gill village pond: Two Ludhiana activists move National Green Tribunal

26 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

CM to attend Pbi varsity's foundation day celebration

CM to attend Pbi varsity's foundation day celebration

Arhtiyas threaten protest over tardy lifting of wheat

28 new Covid cases surface in district

District Administration earmarks 1.2 km for cycle track