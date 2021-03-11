Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has outsourced governance: Balbir Singh Rajewal

Tribune News Service

Moga, April 26

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) president today said Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had outsourced the Punjab governance to Delhi CM Arvind Keriwal with the signing of the agreement.

Rajewal apprehended though the agreement was meant for the welfare of the public, the earlier draft of the agreement circulating around, gives every right to Kejriwal on the functioning of the Punjab Government.

Rajewal asked the Chief Minister of Punjab if he has outsourced governance to Kejriwal for want of confidence in his own competence or in his team of MLAs.

All-India Kisan Federation president Prem Singh Bhangu too said the pact was in clear violation of oath of secrecy taken by Mann.

#arvind keriwal #balbir singh rajewal #bhagwant mann #SSM