Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches final phase of anti-drug drive from Chappar Chiri

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday launched the final phase of ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ from historic Chappar Chiri, flagging off a bikers’ rally across all 23 districts to mobilise public participation in the fight against drugs.

Calling upon every Punjabi to join the campaign, Mann said the government would not allow drugs to be sold even secretly. He urged youngsters to shun drugs and embrace education and sports, while announcing that suggestion and complaint boxes would accompany the rally to collect public feedback and information about drug traffickers.

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Referring to Chapparchiri’s association with Baba Banda Singh Bahadur, the Chief Minister said the spirit of courage and sacrifice would guide Punjab’s battle against drugs. He said the campaign was not merely about tackling traffickers but also protecting the lives and future of the state’s youth.

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Mann said around 15,000 Village and Ward Defence Committees, comprising nearly 1.25 lakh volunteers, had been formed to combat drugs at the grassroots level. He claimed that more than 81,000 drug smugglers had been arrested, while 3,900 kg of heroin and 983 kg of opium had been seized. The conviction rate in drug-trafficking cases, he added, had reached 89 per cent.

The CM also thanked actor Neeru Bajwa and the team of her upcoming film, ‘Thaapi’, for joining the campaign.

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ED, CBI acting at BJP’s behest

Mann, while addressing a Lok Milni at Ballaran, Sangrur, alleged that the BJP-led Centre was using the ED and CBI against his government for raising Punjab’s issues, asserting that his politics was driven by public service rather than personal interests.

He added that public money was being spent on welfare and development, while accusing traditional opposition parties of seeking power to exploit the state’s resources.