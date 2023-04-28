Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches 'Govt at your doorstep' initiative

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, April 28

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday launched his one-year-old regime's another public-friendly initiative to meet people and address public issues at their doorsteps.

The initiative, "Govt at your doorsteps", got under way with the holding of a Cabinet meeting in Ludhiana on Friday.

CM Mann said now onwards, Cabinet meetings would be held in different parts of the state to meet people and address public issues on the spot.

"This will fulfill our another promise to take the government to the cities and villages," the CM told the media.

After holding a Cabinet meeting in the field, the Council of Ministers would remain at the same station throughout the day, the CM said.

"The government would remain at the doorsteps of the public at least once a month," he said, adding that today's Cabinet meeting in Ludhiana was first in this series.

Earlier, the Cabinet approved compensating the farm labourers as well farmers for crop loss. "If the farmer would be paid Rs 15,000 per acre as crop loss compensation, labourers working on his land would also get Rs 1,500 per acre," Mann announced.

He said all the Deputy Commissioners have been directed to establish or renovate the existing labour chowks in each district to facilitate the labour community. "We would celebrate the ensuing Labour Day on May 1 with the labourers across the state," the CM said, while promising maximum benefits of various government schemes to the labourers. He said the state government would ensure registration of each and every labourer to ensure extending direct transfer of benefits to them.

The CM also announced public holiday on May 1 to mark the Labour Day.

He said all the remaining vacant posts in various government departments, would be filled soon and the services of more contractual employees would also be regularised shortly as per the government policy.

The Cabinet also approved implementing revised pay scales for the Punjab Agricultural University faculty in Ludhiana, the CM said.