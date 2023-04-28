 Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches 'Govt at your doorstep' initiative : The Tribune India

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches 'Govt at your doorstep' initiative

Cabinet meetings to be held in different parts of state to address public issues on the spot, says Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann during a press conference in Ludhiana on Friday. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, April 28

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday launched his one-year-old regime's another public-friendly initiative to meet people and address public issues at their doorsteps.

The initiative, "Govt at your doorsteps", got under way with the holding of a Cabinet meeting in Ludhiana on Friday.

CM Mann said now onwards, Cabinet meetings would be held in different parts of the state to meet people and address public issues on the spot.

"This will fulfill our another promise to take the government to the cities and villages," the CM told the media.

After holding a Cabinet meeting in the field, the Council of Ministers would remain at the same station throughout the day, the CM said.

"The government would remain at the doorsteps of the public at least once a month," he said, adding that today's Cabinet meeting in Ludhiana was first in this series.

Earlier, the Cabinet approved compensating the farm labourers as well farmers for crop loss. "If the farmer would be paid Rs 15,000 per acre as crop loss compensation, labourers working on his land would also get Rs 1,500 per acre," Mann announced.

He said all the Deputy Commissioners have been directed to establish or renovate the existing labour chowks in each district to facilitate the labour community. "We would celebrate the ensuing Labour Day on May 1 with the labourers across the state," the CM said, while promising maximum benefits of various government schemes to the labourers. He said the state government would ensure registration of each and every labourer to ensure extending direct transfer of benefits to them.

The CM also announced public holiday on May 1 to mark the Labour Day.

He said all the remaining vacant posts in various government departments, would be filled soon and the services of more contractual employees would also be regularised shortly as per the government policy.

The Cabinet also approved implementing revised pay scales for the Punjab Agricultural University faculty in Ludhiana, the CM said.

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

