Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches website for speedy grievance redressal of NRIs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 29

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday launched a new website, nri.punjab.gov.in, for speedy grievance redressal of NRIs.

Chairing a meeting of the NRI Affairs department here, he announced to hold special meetings with NRIs, christened NRI Milnis, across the state from February 3.

Mann directed the officials to ensure speedy redressal of grievances and issues faced by the NRIs. Besides, he also asked the department to showcase to the NRIs those areas and places in the state that they had never seen before.

The CM also announced to open a help centre at the IGI airport in Delhi to help and facilitate Punjabis.

