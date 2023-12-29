Ludhiana, December 29
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday launched a new website, nri.punjab.gov.in, for speedy grievance redressal of NRIs.
Chairing a meeting of the NRI Affairs department here, he announced to hold special meetings with NRIs, christened NRI Milnis, across the state from February 3.
Mann directed the officials to ensure speedy redressal of grievances and issues faced by the NRIs. Besides, he also asked the department to showcase to the NRIs those areas and places in the state that they had never seen before.
The CM also announced to open a help centre at the IGI airport in Delhi to help and facilitate Punjabis.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lalan Singh resigns as JDU chief; Nitish Kumar takes charge
Singh steps down at the closed-door meeting and proposes Kum...
Shots fired at house of Lakshmi Narayan temple chief's son in Canada’s Surrey
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating the inci...
Gita Devi of Kapurthala's royal family dies in Delhi at 86
Passes away at her house in Greater Kailash after a brief il...
24-year-old stabbed to death by 5 youth over financial dispute in Zirakpur hotel
Two held; financial dispute with partner
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches website for speedy grievance redressal of NRIs
Announces to hold special meetings with NRIs, christened NRI...