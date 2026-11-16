CM Bhagwant Mann presided over a lok milni at Sohal, a part of the Qadian Assembly seat, giving away a cheque of Rs 51 lakh for the completion of development works in the village.

Notably, lok milnis, when conceptualised, were intended to serve as a medium of direct interaction with the public, only to be turned into political rallies.

At the Qadian event, the CM gave a pat on the back to AAP candidate Guriqbal Singh Mahal for roping in an impressive crowd before regaling the audience with his anecdotes. He took potshots at his rivals, including sitting Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa, saying, “Bajwa’s house is the only one in India with flags of two political parties. One such flag is of the Congress while the other is of the BJP because his younger brother is aligned to that party,” he said.

However, local satraps maintained that such events bridged the communication gap between residents and the state government. “They help the state to function smoothly and allow people to stay in touch with government officials,” Mahal said.