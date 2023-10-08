Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Sanjay Singh’s family, says ‘BJP does this to scare Opposition’

ANI

New Delhi, October 8

Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann met party MP Sanjay Singh's family at the latter's residence on Sunday.

Mann launched a veiled attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Adani issue and said that the party doesn't say it publically but they have only one slogan, "One Nation, One Friend."

"We're with Sanjay Singh, he dares to speak in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Enforcement Directorate (ED) doesn't go to places where it should go. BJP doesn't say but they have only one slogan, 'one nation, one friend', ED should go to the residence of that one friend," the Punjab CM said while talking to the media at Singh's residence in Delhi.

"The agency has conducted almost 3,000 raids but not even 1 percent results have come. The BJP does this to scare the Opposition, but we're not going to be scared," Mann added.

The ED on Wednesday evening arrested Sanjay Singh after a day-long questioning by the ED officials at his Delhi residence.

Later, on Thursday, the Court sent Sanjay Singh to remand till October 10, 2023, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Allegedly, Sanjay Singh's party colleague and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also involved in the same liquor policy scam. He is currently lodged in jail in connection with the same. The former Delhi Deputy CM and excise minister was first arrested by the CBI on February 26 for his alleged role in the scam.

The case connects with claims that Singh and his partners played a part in the Delhi government's decision to give licenses to alcohol shops and merchants in 2020, causing losses to the state exchequer and violating anti-corruption laws.

ED has so far filed five charge sheets in the case, including against Sisodia.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Bhagwant Mann #BJP #Gautam Adani