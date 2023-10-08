 Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Sanjay Singh’s family, says ‘BJP does this to scare Opposition’ : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Sanjay Singh’s family, says ‘BJP does this to scare Opposition’

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Sanjay Singh’s family, says ‘BJP does this to scare Opposition’

Says the ruling party has only one slogan, ‘One Nation, One Friend’

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Sanjay Singh’s family, says ‘BJP does this to scare Opposition’

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after meeting with the family of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan



ANI

New Delhi, October 8

Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann met party MP Sanjay Singh's family at the latter's residence on Sunday.

Mann launched a veiled attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Adani issue and said that the party doesn't say it publically but they have only one slogan, "One Nation, One Friend."

"We're with Sanjay Singh, he dares to speak in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Enforcement Directorate (ED) doesn't go to places where it should go. BJP doesn't say but they have only one slogan, 'one nation, one friend', ED should go to the residence of that one friend," the Punjab CM said while talking to the media at Singh's residence in Delhi.

"The agency has conducted almost 3,000 raids but not even 1 percent results have come. The BJP does this to scare the Opposition, but we're not going to be scared," Mann added.

The ED on Wednesday evening arrested Sanjay Singh after a day-long questioning by the ED officials at his Delhi residence.

Later, on Thursday, the Court sent Sanjay Singh to remand till October 10, 2023, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Allegedly, Sanjay Singh's party colleague and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also involved in the same liquor policy scam. He is currently lodged in jail in connection with the same. The former Delhi Deputy CM and excise minister was first arrested by the CBI on February 26 for his alleged role in the scam.

The case connects with claims that Singh and his partners played a part in the Delhi government's decision to give licenses to alcohol shops and merchants in 2020, causing losses to the state exchequer and violating anti-corruption laws.

ED has so far filed five charge sheets in the case, including against Sisodia.  

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Bhagwant Mann #BJP #Gautam Adani

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Viral video: Sikh man with 'Say No To Khalistan' poster says Khalistanis bringing bad name to Sikhism

2
World

Israel continues battling Hamas as fears of wider conflict grow

3
Entertainment

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha reaches India from Israel after Hamas attack

4
Comment

'Being stylish gives me confidence'

5
Haryana

Poor air quality: 5 Haryana towns figure on national list

6
Sports

Asian Games: India finish with historic 107 medals, 28 of them gold

7
World

Rishi Sunak, Justin Trudeau stress need for de-escalation of India-Canada row

8
Punjab

‘PBW1Chapati’ wheat variety rage among Punjab farmers

9
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dares Opposition leaders Sunil Jakhar, Sukhbir Badal, Raja Warring for open debate

10
Punjab

Muktsar advocate's 'torture': SP among 3 cops released from custody

Don't Miss

View All
Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul
Arts

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games
Jalandhar

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%

‘Golden girl’ Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot
Punjab

'Golden girl' Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot

3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Top News

Israel-Palestine conflict: 500 killed, hostages held as violence escalates; PM Netanyahu vows 'mighty vengeance'

Israel continues battling Hamas as fears of wider conflict grow

Israeli media say death toll from Hamas' wide-ranging incurs...

‘Colossal intelligence failure’ as Israel caught unprepared to face brazen Hamas attack

‘Colossal intelligence failure’ as Israel caught unprepared to face brazen Hamas attack

Experts feel Israel got engrossed in countering Iran and in ...

Israel crisis: Air India cancels Tel Aviv flights till October 14

Israel crisis: Air India cancels Tel Aviv flights till October 14

The full-service carrier operates five weekly flights to Tel...

World Cup opener: Ravindra Jadeja does star turn as India bowl out Australia bowled for 199

World Cup opener: Ravindra Jadeja does star turn as India bowl out Australia bowled for 199

Ravichandran Ashwin (2/34 in 10 overs) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/...

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha being safely brought back home after Hamas attack on Israel

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha reaches India from Israel after Hamas attack

She had flown to Israel to attend Haifa International Film F...


Cities

View All

Cops, district admn, MC, AIT join hands for Gully Cricket League

Cops, district admn, MC, AIT join hands for Gully Cricket League

4 from Amritsar part of India's hockey team in Asian Games

Michelin Star Chef Vikas Khanna shares the roller-coaster ride from Amritsar to New York

Trailer of film ‘Atari Junction’ to be released on Oct 10

Sacrilege a serious, heinous offence regardless of any religion: High Court

SP among 3 cops released from custody

Muktsar advocate's 'torture': SP among 3 cops released from custody

Chandigarh: Cop supplies charas to jail inmate after court hearing

Chandigarh: Cop supplies charas to Burail jail inmate after court hearing

Punjab’s Tarn Taran received 80 per cent more rains than average this monsoon season

Work on Rs 90-crore tertiary water supply project to begin soon

Three decades on, Sector 38 house owner gets justice

Faculty members of PGI among top global researchers

Supreme Court to hear on October 9 ex-Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s bail plea in money-laundering case

Supreme Court to hear on October 9 ex-Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s bail plea in money-laundering case

Atishi: GST on online gaming firms with retrospective effect

Will take legal recourse, says Raghav Chadha on bungalow cancellation

Sikh man’s anti-Khalistan poster video goes viral

Month-long drive against dust pollution launched in Delhi

Procurement picks up pace, daily arrival crosses 10K MT

Procurement picks up pace, daily arrival crosses 10K MT

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Cops step up vigil for upcoming festive season

JIT told to refund Rs 1 cr to allottee

Minister inaugurates road construction works, lays stones of projects

Paddy procurement picks up in Ludhiana district

Paddy procurement picks up in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana MC razes 3 illegal constructions

Ward watch: Overflowing sewers at New Shivaji Nagar a headache

VB cracks whip on corruption

Ludhiana: 2 cops held for sexually harassing girl

Sports Minister felicitates Asian Games medal winners

Sports Minister felicitates Asian Games medal winners in Patiala

Seminar dwells on Labour Codes 2020

10 Patiala schools participate in debate on Artificial Intelligence