Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann opens 17 new public sand mines

Jalandhar, February 17

Inaugurating 17 new manual, public mines from Mao Sahib falling in Phillaur near here, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announced that sand would be available from here for just Rs 5.5 per cubic feet.

ਕੁਝ ਦਿਨ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਕੀਤੇ ਵਾਅਦੇ ਮੁਤਾਬਕ ਸਸਤੇ ਰੇਤੇ ਦੀਆਂ 17 ਹੋਰ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਖੱਡਾਂ ਖੋਲ੍ਹ ਰਹੇ ਹਾਂ…ਆਮ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਰੇਤਾ ਸਸਤੇ ਭਾਅ ਦੇ ਵਧੀਆ ਮੁਹੱਈਆ ਕਰਵਾਉਣਾ ਮੇਰੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੀ ਜ਼ਿੰਮੇਵਾਰੀ ਹੈ…ਮਾਈਨਿੰਗ ਮਾਫ਼ੀਏ 'ਤੇ ਵੀ ਸ਼ਿਕੰਜਾ ਕੱਸਣ ਲਈ ਅਸੀਂ ਪੂਰੇ ਵਚਨਬੱਧ ਹਾਂ…ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ ਹਰ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਮਾਫ਼ੀਏ ਤੋਂ ਮੁਕਤ ਬਣਾਉਣਾ ਸਾਡਾ ਟੀਚਾ ਹੈ — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) February 17, 2023

"We had made 16 mines in six districts operational earlier. We have now opened 33 new mines. We have set a target to open 50 new mines soon in 14 districts and eventually we will have 150 total mines. We have already dug out 61,580 million tonnes of sand since the opening of these mines. We have an online app to monitor everything. A trolley owner's slip carries a bar code which can be scanned to check his timing, trolley number and amount of the sand he is carrying", said Mann, accompanied by Raghav Chadha and minister Gurmeet S Meet Hayer.

The CM said that Punjab is blessed since it has rivers as nature's gift. "We will not allow JCBs and other machines for these mines which will close in the evening. We have deployed security under PESCO here to check that no mining takes place after sunset", he said.

On a question that ex-SAD minister Bikram Majithia had alleged that the favourites of Congress and a proclaimed offender were getting mining contracts, Mann said, "I do not want to reply to someone who had indulged in promoting mafia." He repeatedly termed him as 'Harian hoyian faujan' and 'Bina faujan wala jarnail' and said that he had deputed his frontman for the work. "When things have moved out of his hand, he should better not speak up. No one believes in him and people have already rejected him,” he said attacking Majithia, adding that Majithia must remember that he is out on bail and should keep his ideas to himself.

He further attacked him saying, "All sealed envelops of SIT and commission reports lying in the court would be opened soon. The government has given a green signal for this."

He went on to say that everyone who had indulged in corruption in the past be it for sand, scholarship scam, grants, trees, roads, etc., and had taken over businesses of people or even set up hotels should get ready to face attachment of their properties.

On a question over the alleged intervention of the Punjab Governor into the state matters, Mann said, "The constitution has given the elected government the right to take all decisions including as to which principals are to be trained, from where they are to be trained, how much amount is to be used for this, decision on budget allocations, etc.”

On the issue of inaction against AAP Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, he said, "We will investigate the matter properly. We will not favour anyone. All those who have indulged in corruption are set to face music. If we will do any favouritism, there will be no difference between us and the previous governments".

