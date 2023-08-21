Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders immediate release of Anganwadi workers' pending salaries

Chandigarh, August 21
In a relief to Anganwadi workers and helpers in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday ordered the immediate release of their pending salaries.
Chairing a meeting of the Social Security and Women & Child Development department at his office here, Mann ordered the release of Rs 3.09 crore to clear the pending wages of the Anganwadi workers and helpers.
The chief minister said orders have been issued to immediately clear the salaries of the Anganwadi workers and helpers in the three blocks run by the Punjab Bal Council -- Bathinda, Tarsikka (Amritsar) and Sidhwan Bet (Ludhiana).
Their wages have been pending since October. Mann also discussed the various issues related to the Anganwadi workers.
The role of Anganwadi workers is vital and the state government will take major decisions for their welfare in the coming days so that they do not face any hardships while rendering their services, he said.
