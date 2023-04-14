Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann pays obeisance at Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib in Patiala on Baisakhi

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 14

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reached Patiala today to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib on the occasion of Baisakhi. Speaking on the occasion, the CM said the law and order situation in the state was under control and steered away from issuing any political statement.

He said, “The law and order situation in the state is under control. Even the jathedar (Akal Takhat Jathedar) has said that there is peace in the state. No one can break the brotherhood of the people of Punjab,” he said.

Discussingthe harvesting season, the CM expressed concern over damage caused to wheat crops in the fields.

He said Baisakhi and ‘Khalsa Sajna Divas’ are being celebrated throughout the world. “On this day, the tenth guru, Guru Gobind Singh ji, had given a separate identity to his disciples. I came to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Dukhniwaran sahib. Baisakhi is celebrated at Damdama Sahib and at Anandpur Sahib with fervour. I pray for the betterment of the state and its people. We are trying to work as per the expectations of the people.”