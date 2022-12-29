Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann pays tribute to Guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary

Chandigarh, December 29
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday paid tributes to 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary.
Mann greeted Punjabis living in India and across the globe on the auspicious occasion.
In a message on ‘Parkash Purb’ of the 10th Sikh Guru, the Chief Minister said Guru Gobind Singh preached and practiced the ethos of love, oneness of mankind and universal brotherhood throughout his life.
Mann said the creation of the ‘Khalsa Panth’ by the great Guru in 1699 had a universal relevance by which he raised a unifying force in the world ever ready to make self sacrifice for achieving the goals of justice, equality, social good and protection of human rights.
He exhorted the people to follow the noble teachings and rich legacy of the great “saint soldier”.
Mann called upon the people to unitedly strive hard for carving out an ideal and egalitarian society by treading on the path shown by Guru Gobind Singh.
He reminded people of the Guru’s unparalleled contribution to uphold the age-old traditions of secularism, besides safeguarding human rights and ensuring religious freedom, for which he sacrificed everything including his own family.
He called upon the people to celebrate this sacred occasion rising above the parochial considerations of caste, colour and creed.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal also paid tributes to Guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India makes negative Covid report mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other places from January 1
They will have to upload the negative covid reports from RT-...
CBSE announces Class 10, Class 12 board exam dates
Class 12 exams to be held from February 15 to April 5 and Cl...
Drugs Control Organisation initiates probe in cough syrup-related deaths in Uzbekistan
Samples of allegedly contaminated cough syrups taken and sen...
Not invited to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress, BJP are same: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary also unlikely to take part in the...
IAF successfully test-fires extended-range version of BrahMos air-launched missile
Missile achieves desired mission objectives in Bay of Bengal...